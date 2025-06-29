MMA Knockout

Ex-UFC GOAT rips Jon Jones for sudden retirement: 'I don't understand why'

Demetrious Johnson went on a passionate rant about Jon Jones' decision to relinquish the heavyweight title, tying it back to his career journey

Zain Bando

Feb 15, 2020; Rio Rancho, New Mexico, USA; UFC fighter Jon Jones attends the light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz (blue) and Corey Anderson (red) during UFC Fight Night at Santa Ana Star Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has faced intense scrutiny from the public since he opted to retire from MMA this past Saturday, rather than accepting a potential unification bout with then-interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall.

Demetrious Johnson Calls Out Jon Jones' Retirement Saga

2Apr 15, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Demetrious Johnson (red) celebrates following the win over and Wilson Reis (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Add former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson to the list of critics toward Jones, despite respect from Johnson regarding Jones' abilities inside the Octagon.

Johnson unleashed on Jones, 37, during a recent YouTube video on his channel reacting to Jones' game-changing decision.

Johnson added the promotion did all it could. In his view, though, Jones made the call.

"I think he was totally down to fight Tom Aspinall, and I think Jon Jones asked for $30 million thinking the UFC was not going to give that to him," Johnson said.

"But this is the thing that we will never know and get down to the nitty gritty of: It is that we'll never hear from Jones' mouth on why he didn't want to take the Tom fight."

One of the biggest "what-if" moments in UFC history could create a bad look for years to come, Johnson believes. It's less about Jones not fighting Aspinall and more about how the saga unfolded.

"Jones, I don't understand why he didn't fight him, and if Jones was like, 'Dude, I was not going to fight Tom Aspinall, he's young, he's athletic, he's dangerous, I don't want to risk my legacy.' Perfect.'"

Jon Jones Made Best Decision For Himself, Per "Mighty Mouse"

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates in front of president-elect Donald Trump after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Johnson says Jones shouldn't be blamed for going out on his own terms, however.

"He doesn't have to fight Tom Aspinall," Johnson said. "Even the fact that he said he was going to do it and had a change of heart, that's fine. People have a change of heart. People get cold feet. There's nothing wrong with that."

Jones' retirement gives Aspinall the opportunity to dominate the heavyweight division. Whether the Englishman does remains to be seen, however.

