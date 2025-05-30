UFC 317 Topuria vs. Oliveira poster officially revealed for International Fight Week
UFC 317 is right around the corner, and the promotion has done its due diligence in putting together a poster people care about, literally.
Especially considering the two title fights at the top of the card, but in all likelihood, all eyes will be on the main event between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship.
Ilia Topuria Goes For Gold Again
Topuria, a former UFC featherweight titleholder, is riding high with immense momentum after earning back-to-back KO's against then-champion Alexander Volkanovski and former champion Max Holloway. The unbeaten Topuria now sets his sights on winning a second belt.
Meanwhile, Oliveira is in a slightly different stage of his career. He has a decade-plus of Octagon time under his belt as he attempts to become a two-time lightweight champion.
Oliveira recently told Full Violence how he plans to end Topuria's perfect run, which could make a possible second title reign that much bigger.
"This fight came at a huge opportunity," Oliveira said. "I will knock out this guy. That's for real."
Topuria may be overlooking Oliveira, as evidenced by changes in his camp,
“Both sides live in different cities, and their multiple professional projects prevent them from collaborating as they once did," the Marca report read via translation.
Nevertheless, the fight moves forward as such.
UFC 317 Poster Has Eye-Popping Look
The UFC might have outdone themselves with this poster, as social media is going bananas over the anticipation leading up to the card itself. Within the last 15 hours or so, the tweet has gone viral with over 1,000 retweets/reposts and 10,000 likes along with it.
It's unclear how the event is going to translate to pay-per-view. If the poster is this well-received, all bets are off regarding how the main event plays out.
Come fight night, Saturday, June 28, the world will find out.
