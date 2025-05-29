Jon Jones names most overrated fighter in UFC
Jon Jones has branded his most overrated UFC fighter 'a total douchebag.'
'Bones' is currently under fire for stalling the heavyweight division while his interim champion, Tom Aspinall, waits in the wings for a shot at gold.
However, Jones' resume can't be understated, with many wins against legendary-tier opponents and the longest light heavyweight title reign to boot.
With that said, he still has his opinions about fighters from other divisions...
Jon Jones names Colby Covington as the most overrated fighter in the UFC
Speaking with VicBlends on DeepCut, Jones named who he believes is the most overrated fighter in the UFC. He thinks welterweight Colby Covington makes the cut.
"Overrated UFC fighter, I could say his name but it's really because I just don't like him," Jones remarked. "Saying his name gives him clout which I also don't want to do. His initials are 'C.C,' and he's a total douchebag.
"And if you watch the sport I think people will know who I'm talking about."
Robert Whittaker baffled by UFC letting Jon Jones stall heavyweight division
'Chaos' Covington has built a brand of volatility and no-holds-barred trash talk, which admittedly has secured him three title shots. While lacking finishing ability and an entertaining fight style, his brazen fighting personality has captivated viewers either way.
Notably, Covington weaponized Leon Edwards' late father before their fight at UFC 296. He has since lost to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa in 2024, and is clawing for relevancy. A likely fight for Covington at this point is Gilbert Burns, who is riding a four-fight losing streak.
