Robert Whittaker baffled by UFC letting Jon Jones stall heavyweight division
Robert Whittaker is one of many fighters joining a growing list of those speaking out against Jon Jones' inactivity in the heavyweight championship.
Not only have over 120,000 fans signed a petition to strip Jones, but fighters like Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes have called the UFC's judgment into question.
The latest on the trend is 'Bobby Knuckles,' who, while being a middleweight, is 'done waiting' for the Jones-Aspinall fiasco to end...
Michael Chandler leaves UFC fans perplexed with latest Conor McGregor callout
Robert Whittaker 'done waiting' for Jon Jones to fight Tom Aspinall
Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker gave his honest thoughts on Jones-Aspinall still being a work in progress.
"Honestly, who cares now?" Whittaker laughed. "I'm done with waiting. . . . I don't know how Jones still holds the title. . . . I mentioned [before, no one's stripping Jones], but mate come on, you're taking the piss now."
'Bones' is currently on track to surpass Cain Velasquez as the longest-reigning heavyweight champion (single stretch). In fact, if the UFC does book Jones to fight Aspinall this year, it's practically a guarantee that he steals the record with only one title defense to his name.
Jones will overtake Velasquez's record in mid-August 2025, and the most likely time to book an Aspinall-Jones fight would be later in the year, from October until December.
Fortunately for the two champions, the UFC's heavyweight division is remarkably weak, and viable contenders to the throne have not sprung forth during this lengthy roadblock.
