UFC 318 loses major prospect after seventh fight cancellation
UFC 318 has lost a highly anticipated middleweight matchup.
The Louisiana PPV is center stage for Dustin Poirier's retirement from MMA. 'The Diamond' is set to hang up the gloves in a trilogy with Max Holloway. While this BMF main event is enticing enough, fans haven't been too pleased with the announced card.
It's only gotten worse with the news of one middleweight prospect withdrawing with an injury.
Ikram Aliskerov withdraws from UFC 318 clash with Brunno Ferreira
UFC hopeful Ikram Aliskerov announced on Monday that he will be withdrawing from his UFC 318 fight with Brunno Ferreira. The Russian fighter broke his toe in training, and showed the footage on Instagram, alongside a message for his followers.
"I was in great shape," He wrote. "Unfortunately trouble happens. I have to withdraw from the fight on July 19 due to a broken toe. Insha'Allah I will be back very soon. I’ll be back very soon, Insha’Allah."
Aliskerov last fought in April, where he knocked out Andre Muniz in the first round. The plan was to continue his streak and find relevancy again after he was knocked out by Robert Whittaker in June 2024.
With this news, Aliskerov has had seven fight cancellations in ten scheduled appearances. It also knocks UFC 318 down to fourteen fights.
- (cbmf) Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
- Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull
- Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin
- Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov
- Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber
- Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen
- Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
- Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira
- Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari
- Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio
- Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
- Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Ryan Spann vs. Lukasz Brzeski
