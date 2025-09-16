UFC 322 books showdown between seasoned veteran and returning prospect
UFC 322 is taking shape with reports of a banger middleweight matchup being added to the card.
The November 15 PPV, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York, is headlined by the highly anticipated welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.
Fans are also privy to the women's super fight between reigning flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang, the latter of whom vacated her strawweight belt to fight at UFC 322.
As well as a top-rank welterweight matchup between Leon Edwards and Carlos Prates, the promotion has reportedly added Gerald Meerschaert and Kyle Daukaus to the mix.
Report: Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert added to UFC 322
24-fight UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert is set to fight Kyle Daukaus at UFC 322 this November. Jake Noecker first reported the news on X, and it was later corroborated by other media members.
'GM3' currently rides a three-fight losing streak, and it doesn't get any easier with Daukaus. The younger Daukaus brother had his share of bad luck, going 2-4 1NC in his first run in the promotion from 2020 to 2022. He was let loose and racked up four wins on the regionals before returning in August.
Here, Daukaus scored a first-round knockout over Michel Pereira in a fight where he was a considerable underdog. He'll now have the benefit of fighting a relatively big-name UFC veteran with a penchant for putting on exciting fights.
With this news, UFC 322 is up to seven fights, subject to change:
- (c) Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev; welter title
- (c) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang; fly title
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
- Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates; welter
- Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico; middle
- Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Kyle Daukaus; middle
