UFC 322 staff predictions: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev main card picks & tips

The wait for UFC 322 is nearly over, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five fights on the event’s main card.

Two title fights top the bill for the UFC's return to Madison Square Garden, where Islam Makhachev and Weili Zhang will both attempt to claim new belts after moving up in weight when they challenge defending titleholders Jack Della Maddalena and Valentina Shevchenko.

The main card is rounded out by Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales, Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates, and Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev Predictions

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) leaves the Octagon after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Drew Beaupré: I’m one of those bitter fans that still wishes we got to see Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria, but obviously this is an incredible matchup between two high-level fighters that are both on lengthy win streaks. I’d love it if things went beyond the first couple rounds to see how Makhachev’s cardio fairs at welterweight, and as impressive as Della Maddalena has looked in the UFC I still have to pick the former lightweight champion to claim a second title.

(Pick: Makhachev)

Zain Bando: I would be hard-pressed to find a fight as high-level as this one in any of the men's divisions currently. To me, this fight is less about Islam Makhachev going into it overconfident, and more about whether JDM has prepared the perfect game plan to beat Makhachev. I don't see it happening this time, despite JDM's best efforts. (Pick: Makhachev)

Verdict: Unanimous for Makhachev



Valentina Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang Predictions



Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) fights Manon Fiorot (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Drew: Shevchenko proved that she still has some gas left in the tank when she kicked off her second women’s flyweight title reign with a win over Manon Fiorot at UFC 315. I still think she’s capable of beating most of the women at 125 lbs. even at this late stage of her career, but Zhang is moving up from a more talented weight class and looked largely dominant during her second stint with the strawweight belt. (Pick: Zhang)

Zain: This fight could've happened over two years ago and I would've been OK with it. It's a fight that has needed to happen for a while, and it's great to see Valentina Shevchenko and Zhang Weili get their chance to pay their dues. I just think Zhang hasn't been tested in several years, whereas Shevchenko has shared the Octagon with the likes of Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot, among others. I think Shevchenko's pace and pressure will just be too much for Zhang to overcome, barring she doesn't catch Shevchenko napping.

(Pick: Shevchenko)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales Predictions

Sean Brady (blue gloves) after defeating Leon Edwards during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Drew: As impressive as Brady has looked in his three fights since then, I can’t get the image of him getting TKO’d by Belal Muhammad out of my head when picturing this matchup with Morales. There’s an obvious path to victory if Brady is able to bring things to the ground, but he’s going to be dealing with a massive reach disadvantage when he and Morales are exchanging on the feet. (Pick: Morales)

Zain: In a crowded division at 170, this fight could not be more important. I feel like Sean Brady is in a great place in his career at the moment, and he needs to go out and deliver a huge performance to prove that he should remain in the mix for a title shot next year. The same goes for Michael Morales, although I don't believe that his résumé compares to what Brady has gone through over the last few years. I think it'll be a good fight, but one of those fights where the loser will have a lot to learn from entering next year, which is only going to get more challenging as 170 could have a changing of the guard by night's end. (Pick: Brady)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates Predictions

Leon Edwards (red gloves) before fighting Sean Brady (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Drew: Getting largely manhandled by Brady in his first post-championship outing was not a good look for Edwards, and this feels like a must-win if he has any hope of trying to reclaim the welterweight title. Prates is obviously capable of ending things with one clean shot, but no fighter has managed to knock Edwards out as of yet. (Pick: Edwards)

Zain: This is another one of those fights where it's championship experience vs. a guy riding tons of momentum after a win in August. I think Carlos Prates has the makings of a future champion, but I do believe that Leon Edwards is long overdue for an iconic performance. One potential way, depending on how impressive the win is, could catapult him back into contender status. But it needs to be done with style points, and unfortunately, I think you're going to see a lot of conservative wrestling, and missed opportunities for a very high-level finish, while Prates will try to go for the jugular every chance he gets. Again, this is one of those fights that could easily go either way, but I think Edwards'll have enough to squeak by with a win and hopefully begin a much-deserved winning streak to remain in the mix in a very deep division. (Pick: Edwards)

Verdict: Unanimous for Edwards

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis Predictions

Beneil Dariush (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Drew: It’s a bit concerning that the now 36-year-old Dariush missed weight for just the second time in his career ahead of this fight. That being said, he’s still had more success against a higher caliber of fighter than we’ve seen Saint-Denis best so far. I’ll side with “Benny”, provided he isn’t too diminished from the weight cut and doesn’t get sparked by the Frenchman in the early going. (Pick: Dariush)

Zain: The main card opener has FOTN potential written all over it. However, I think BSD's kickboxing is going to frustrate Beneil Dariush in ways he hasn't seen in quite some time. I think it's one of those flights where Dariush is going to have to overcome an early onslaught to win the fight, which is easier said than done, given that BSD nearly prevented Dustin Poirier from getting a title shot. It will be fascinating to see how this fight plays out, but one thing is for certain: it won't be boring. (Pick: Saint-Denis)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Be sure to check back on our homepage for predictions for the UFC 322 preliminary card, as well as live coverage of the event on fight night.

