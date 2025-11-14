UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev weigh-ins live stream & results

UFC 322 is set to go down tomorrow (November 15), and today 28 fighters will step on the scale in New York City to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining attraction is a welterweight superfight featuring defending titleholder Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev, who is looking to claim a second UFC belt after vacating the promotion’s lightweight title earlier this year.

The night’s co-main event will also see two-time Strawweight Champion Weili Zhang attempt to win another UFC title when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in one of the biggest fights in the history of women’s MMA.

UFC 322 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream

As fans have come to expect from the UFC’s annual visits to Madison Square Garden, the rest of UFC 322 is stacked with incredible fights leading up to the card’s headlining title bouts.

READ MORE: Jon Jones releases impassioned promo video pleading for UFC White House fight

Sean Brady (blue gloves) after defeating Leon Edwards during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

The main card features two more massive welterweight fights with significant implications for the division, as Sean Brady and Michael Morales will meet in a potential number one contender fight after former welterweight king Leon Edwards attempts to rebound against Carlos Prates. Top-ranked lightweights Beneil Dariush and Benoit Saint-Denis are set to kick off the PPV action.

Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Mauricio Ruffy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Bo Nickal returns after suffering his first MMA loss to face Rodolfo Vieira in the night’s featured prelim. Other standout matchups from the prelims include bouts such as the pivotal women’s flyweight rematch between Erin Blanchfield and Tracy Cortez, plus Malcolm Wellmaker and Baisangur Susurkaev will put their undefeated records on the line when they take on Cody Haddon and Eric McConico.

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The weigh-ins for UFC 322 are set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 14. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

READ MORE: UFC star absolutely torches idea of "Hunger Games" fight at The White House

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for main card predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 322 goes down at Madison Square Garden.

UFC 322 Main Card

• Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev – For the UFC Welterweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Weili Zhang – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship



• Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales



• Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates



• Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

UFC 322 Preliminary Card

• Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira



• Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues



• Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez



• Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon

UFC 322 Early Preliminary Card

• Gerald Meerschaert vs. Kyle Daukaus



• Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini



• Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline



• Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico



• Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Matheus Camilo

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC legend brutally knocks out reality TV star in boxing debut

• UFC 322 star Tracy Cortez pulls back curtain on post-fight rituals in Threads series

• Islam Makhachev receives gift from New York Knicks star before UFC 322 title fight

• UFC legend brutally knocks out reality TV star in boxing debut

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.