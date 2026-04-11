UFC 327: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 327 goes down tonight (April 11) at the Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC 327 Full Fight Card Odds

Jiří Procházka (-118) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-102)

Azamat Murzakanov (-205) vs. Paulo Costa (+170)

Curtis Blaydes (-122) vs. Josh Hokit (+102)

Dominick Reyes (-148) vs. Johnny Walker (+124)

Cub Swanson (-108) vs. Nate Landwher (-112)

Patricio Pitbull (+230) vs. Aaron Pico (-285)

Kevin Holland (-112) vs. Randy Brown (-108)

Mateusz Gamrot (-205) vs. Esteban Ribovics (+170)

Tatiana Suarez (-148) vs. Lupita Godinez (+124)

MarQuel Mederos (+136) vs. Chris Padilla (-162)

Kelvin Gastelum (-278) vs. Vicente Luque (+225)

Charles Radtke (-180) vs. Francisco Prado (+150)

UFC 327 Moneyline Bets

Cub Swanson to Defeat Nate Landwehr (-108)

Cub Swanson (red gloves) fights Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Coming off a highlight-reel knockout that already could have been the perfect ending to his legendary career, Swanson gets a well-matched retirement fight against a fighter that also has plenty of mileage and is coming off back-to-back stoppage losses.

Tatiana Suarez to Defeat Lupita Godinez (-148)

Tatiana Suarez (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Suarez used her wrestling to largely dominate her opponents leading up to a lackluster title shot against Weili Zhang, and I expect that the American will get back on track here against Godinez.

Curtis Blaydes to Defeat Josh Hokit (-122)

Curtis Blaydes reacts after defeating Jailton Almeida during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Hokit could absolutely come out and floor Blaydes during the early going of this fight, but it’s hard to pass up nearly pick ‘em odds on “Razor” given that he represents a massive step up in competition for the undefeated heavyweight.

UFC 327 Prop Bets

Azamat Murzakanov to Defeat Paulo Costa via Decision (+165)

Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) fights Brendson Ribeiro (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Costa’s shown off some incredible durability during his lengthy UFC career, and I think he could make it the three-round distance in a light heavyweight bout where Murzakanov is rightfully favored.

Mateusz Gamrot to Defeat Esteban Ribovics via Decision (-130)

Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) fights Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are well-acquainted with Gamrot’s style by now, and “Gamer” will have to rely on his wrestling in order to keep Ribovics from turning this into the sort of wild scrap theat’s helped earn the earn Argentinian three-straight “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado – Fight Doesn’t Go The Distance (-160)

Francisco Prado (red gloves) fights against Nikolay Veretennikov (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Both of these men boast a number of knockout-wins on their respective records, and Prado is going to have to put himself in danger to try and find a fight-ending shot given that his UFC career would likely come to an end with a fourth-straight loss.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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