UFC 327: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg Full Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC is back in Miami, FL this week for UFC 327, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all seven of the card’s prelim fights.

The main event will see Jiří Procházka attempt to reclaim the now-vacant light heavyweight title when he takes on Carlos Ulberg, who is riding the momentum of a nine-fight win streak that most recently saw him knock out former title challenger Dominick Reyes.

The co-main event also takes place in the light heavyweight division, as former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa moves up in weight to try and hand Azamat Murzakanov the first loss of his professional MMA career.

UFC 327 Preliminary Card Predictions

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Aaron Pico during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

This is a matchup that MMA fans dreamed of when Pico first joined Bellator, but unfortunately he never secured a title shot before the promotion was purchased by the PFL. Both men are in need of a convincing performance to extend their respective UFC runs, and I’ll pick the younger Pico to rebound from that nasty knockout loss he suffered in his promotional debut.

(Pick: Pico)

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Vicente Luque (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

I do think that Brown is deservedly a slight favorite to win this well-matched bout, but Holland is on the hunt for a big win after dropping back-to-back fights.

(Pick: Holland)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) fights Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the night on a three-fight run of “Fight of the Night” bonuses, Ribovics has been handed a tough matchup against a grinding wrestler in Gamrot.

(Pick: Gamrot)

Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez

Tatiana Suarez (red gloves) fights Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Suarez will need to put some serious work in to earn another title shot after a lackluster performance against Weili Zhang, and halting Godinez’s own rise to title contention would be a solid way to get back on track.

(Pick: Suarez)

UFC 327 Early Preliminary Card

Chris Padilla vs. MarQuel Mederos

Marquel Mederos (red gloves) reacts after defeating Mark Choinski (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This could be a sleeper pick for “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 327, and I’m going to side with Mederos to pull off the minor upset and extend and unbeaten start to his UFC career.

(Pick: Mederos)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque (red gloves) celebrates defeating Themba Gorimbo (blue gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Moving up a division late in your career typically isn’t a great sign for fighters looking to get back on track, but I think that Luque may be able to outwork Gastelum here if he can avoid eating too many big left hands.

(Pick: Luque)

Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado

Jamie Mullarkey (not pictured) fights Francisco Prado (blue gloves) during UFC 284 at RAC Arena. | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

With his back against the wall following three-straight losses, I’m picking Prado to pick up a much-needed finish in what should hopefully be an entertaining curtain jerker fight for UFC 327.

(Pick: Prado)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 327 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.