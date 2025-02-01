Lightweight finishing machine scores quick TKO at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia
Lightweight Terrance McKinney made it three wins in his last five fights Saturday morning during the UFC Saudi Arabia prelims against Damir Hadzovic.
McKinney Makes Short Work Of Hadzovic
The fight, a rather one-sided affair, saw McKinney (16-7, 6-4 UFC) push the pace against Hadzovic (14-8 MMA, 4-6 UFC), finding the Bosnian's back to secure a TKO stoppage at 2:01 of the opening round.
UFC Fight Night live results & highlights for Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
McKinney, who has been in the UFC since June 2021 and needed only seven seconds to dispatch Matt Frevola in his Octagon debut, is already targeting his next opponent and wants to stay active this year.
"Chris Duncan, baby," McKinney said. "Let's go."
Meanwhile, Hadzovic is still searching for his first win in four years amidst a severe layoff that saw two canceled fights in that timeframe: Nikolas Motta and Steve Garcia. His fight with Yancy Medeiros was eventually rescheduled, earning a unanimous decision in June 2021.
McKinney now has a chance to win back-to-back fights for the first time since entering the promotion, having either split wins and losses or lost consecutive fights in a row.
UFC Saudi Arabia is the beginning of 10 weeks of events for the promotion as the preliminary portion rolls on. The main card begins at noon ET/9. a.m. PT and features a critical Top 5 middleweight headliner between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov, as both attempt to stay in the mix for a middleweight title shot with UFC 312's main event to follow a week from tonight.
UFC CEO Dana White gives depressing update about Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall title fight
McKinney-Hadzovic was the second finish of the night, mixed in between decisions in the event's opener and a one-sided win for Jasmine Jasudavicius against Mayra Bueno Silva in the UFC's first female fight to take place in the region.
More UFC & MMA News
• UFC's Sean Strickland has interesting take in response to Bryce Mitchell's Hitler comments
• ‘McGregor did it,’ UFC star Alex Pereira calls for Superfight with Boxing champion
• Dricus du Plessis reacts to Alex Pereira cornering Sean Strickland at UFC 312
• Dana White comments on possibility of UFC signing ex-Bellator champion from PFL
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.