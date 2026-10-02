UFC 332: Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang Full Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The wait is nearly over for UFC 332, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all nine of the card’s prelim fights.

A new UFC women's flyweight champion will be crowned in the UFC 332 main event when top contenders Natalia Silva and Cong Wang throw down for the division's vacant title.

The co-main event is also a significant bout for the men's bantamweight division, as Payton Talbott will look to defeat his second former UFC champion in a row when he takes on two-time flyweight titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC 332 Preliminary Card Predictions

Imanol Rodriguez vs. Alden Coria

Alden Coria (red gloves) fights Stewart Nicoll (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I love that the UFC chose to slot what would normally probably be an underrated bantamweight bout in as the featured prelim for UFC 332, and I exoect that Coria should be able to score the minor upset if he can avoid getting caught by Rodriguez in the opening round.

(Pick: Coria)

Damian Pinas vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Damian Pinas during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC hasn’t done Pulyaev many matchmaking favors since the Russian joined the promotion, and another loss here to the highly-touted Pinas would likely spell the end of his UFC run.

(Pick: Pinas)

Marcus McGhee vs. Anthony Romero

Marcus McGhee (blue gloves) fights Jonathan Martinez (red gloves) in a bantamweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This short-notice fight does little to improve McGhee’s status in the bantamweight division, but it’s still a good chance for “The Maniac” to put some more distance between himself and that loss to current UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan.

(Pick: McGhee)

Anthony Wint vs. Lucas Armand

It looks like the UFC is already invested in Wint’s potential, and this matchup with the debuting Armand seems like another showcase opportunity while the promotion continues to try and build him up a bit.

(Pick: Wint)

UFC 332 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Johnny Walker vs. Mick Parkin

Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights against Mick Parkin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Walker clearly hasa big enough frame for the heavyweight division, I’m not sure if he’ll be able to keep Parkin off of him long enough to find the striking success that should provide his clearest path to victory.

(Pick: Parkin)

Jacobe Smith vs. Bruce Whitehead

Jacobe Smith (red gloves) fights Josiah Harrell (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit to Whitehead for jumping on this opportunity less than two weeks after his last fight, but it’s hard to expect anything other than another finish from the undefeated Smith when he welcomes “The Goose” to the UFC.

(Pick: Smith)

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Alexander Hernandez

Alexander Hernandez (red gloves) fights Diego Ferreira (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I do think dos Anjos has the skillset necessary to cause problems for Hernandez and potentially pull off an upset, but it’s tough to back the former champion when he’s coming off a lengthy injury layoff and is approaching his 42nd birthday.

(Pick: Hernandez)

Marvin Vettori vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to imagine a middleweight staple like Vettori dropping five-straight fights, and this is also a significant step down in competition compated to who “The Italian Dream” has faced for most of his UFC run.

(Pick: Vettori)

Court McGee vs. Eric Nolan

Eric Nolan during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’d love to see McGee get his hand raised here in his retirement fight, but even though this is a well-matched bout he’s still facing a significantly younger fighter in Nolan that’s also hungry to finally get his first UFC victory.

(Pick: Nolan)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 332 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.