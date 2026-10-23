UFC 333 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs for Volkanovski vs. Evloev

It’s nearly time for UFC 333, and now all that’s left before the event is the ceremonial weigh-ins and accompanying final fighter face offs.

Following a return home to Las Vegas and trip to Edmonton, the UFC is in Abu Dhabi, UAE this week for one of the more highly-anticipated fight cards of the entire year.

The main event will see Alexander Volkovanksi bid for the second title defense of his second featherweight title reign when he meets undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev, and in the co-main event Petr Yan kicks off his second stint bantamweight as champion with a trilogy bout against Merab

Dvalishvili.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev Headlines UFC 333

Now 38 years old, Volkanovski defended the featherweight belt on five occasions before he was unseated by Ilia Topuria in early 2024 at UFC 298.

Movsar Evloev (red gloves) fights Lerone Murphy (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A long-awaited title shot for Evloev finally arrives after 10 victories in the UFC, the most recent of which came against the formerly-unbeaten Lerone Murphy at UFC London in March.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili Set to Conclude UFC Rivalry in Abu Dhabi

Yan had to wait nearly three years to get another crack at Dvalishvili after falling short in their first meeting, but a rematch at UFC 323 saw “No Mercy” reclaim the UFC bantamweight belt and extend his current win streak to four fights.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Petr Yan (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That result snapped a massive winning run for Dvalishvili and also ended his championship reign after three successful title defenses, but the Georgian will be able to kick off a second reign as champion if he’s able to unseat Yan in their trilogy bout.

UFC 333 Main Card Offers Huge Fights for MMA Fans

The other three fights on the UFC 333 main card also carry massive stakes for several UFC divisions, and the main card action opens in the lightweight division when Losene Keita steps up on short notice to meet Aaron Pico.

Losene Keita (red gloves) fights Muhammad Naimov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At heavyweight, Alexander Volkov and Rizvan Kuniev will both try to put themselves in line to challenge the winner of the upcoming title bout between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit that headlines UFC 334 next month.

Alexander Volkov (red gloves) fights Waldo Cortes Acosta (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramazan Temirov and Lone’er Kavanagh will also each look to move closer towards a title shot when they meet in a huge flyweight matchup that will take place immediately before Yan and Dvalishvili throw down in the co-main event.

UFC 333 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs

The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 333 scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET, and you check out a live stream of all the proceedings below.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for more coverage of UFC 333 including live results and highlights from all the action once the 14-fight card kicks off in Abu Dhabi.