Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling believes he may have to significantly change his fighting style after coming up short in his last fight.

The final UFC event of November before the promotion closes out 2026 with a pair of cards next month, UFC Qatar offered significantly more major names and impactful matchups than fans have come to expect from most UFC Fight Night cards this year.

The night closed out with Navajo Stirling’s brutal second-round knockout of Jiří Procházka, and the main card also saw Brian Ortega leaves his gloves in the cage after dropping a unanimous decision to Dan Hooker.

UFC Qatar Included Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos Co-Main Event

A two-time featherweight title challenger, Ortega moved up to lightweight for the Hooker matchup after serious issues with his weight cut nearly derailed a scheduled fight with Sterling at UFC Shanghai last year.

Aljamain Sterling during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That fight saw Sterling secure the first of back-to-back wins to rebound from his first featherweight loss to Movsar Evloev, and at UFC Qatar he entered the cage with Kevin Vallejos for a co-main event fight with significant stakes for the featherweight division.

Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After three rounds of action, Vallejos was awarded a unanimous decision that extended a perfect start to the Argentinian’s UFC career but also appeared to visibly confuse both Sterling and his team.

Aljamain Sterling Contemplates Style Change After UFC Qatar

A week removed from UFC Qatar, Sterling took to Instagram to further reflect on the loss and suggest that he might need to change his style in order to adapt to the way MMA judges are scoring fights now.

“I have a lot of feelings about this fight. I fought a dangerous KO artist and even tho the stats and my gut feeling told me I was doing more, the judges said it wasn’t enough. Such is life. My game has always been to neutralize my opponent, hit and not be hit, take them down and try to submit them. Scoring criteria has changed and at my current age, I need to adapt my style or get left behind with the older era of MMA. I’m entitled to feel like I was slighted but it doesn’t matter. The record books will show I lost. Surprisingly, I took very little damage. For weeks, I visualized a dog fight where my opponent would bring the fight and push me to my limits. It was a chess match with no one wanting to make the first mistake. With that said, I hope the UFC gets me back in there in February or March.”

HE got the dub 😎@ElChinoVallejos gets the job done with his fifth win in a row!



[ #UFCQatar | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SObGLEjosL — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

Following the loss to Vallejos, Sterling’s record as a featherweight now stands at 3-2 and he dropped down two spots to #6 in both the Meta AI and media rankings for the division.

Can Aljamain Sterling Still Make Another UFC Title Run?

The result at UFC Qatar was a significant blow to Sterling’s double-champion aspirations, as a victory over Vallejos could have put him on the short list of potential next challengers for Alexander Volkanovski after the champion knocked out Evloev at UFC 333.

Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) fights against Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After putting together a five-fight win streak capped off by a first-round submission of Cory Sandhagen, Sterling claimed the UFC bantamweight belt in 2021 when he was illegally kneed by defending titleholder Petr Yan.

Aljamain Sterling (Red Gloves) fights Peter Yan (Blue Gloves) during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

After besting Yan in their rematch, “Funk Master” defended the belt against former titleholders T.J. Dillasahw and Henry Cejudo before Sean O’Malley ended Sterling’s championship reign with a second-round knockout at UFC 292.