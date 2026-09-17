Rising UFC Star Teases Massive Short-Notice Fight Following Highlight-Reel Knockout

After making short work of his last opponent, Losene Keita apparently already has a massive opportunity lined up for his next UFC fight.

Fans last saw “Black Panther” in action earlier this month at UFC Paris, which marked the fifth consecutive year that the UFC has traveled to the French capital and also kicked off a busy September slate of events for the UFC.

Keita was previously scheduled to make his promotional debut at UFC Paris last year, but issues during his weight cut unfortunately forced him out of a matchup with former Bellator star Patricio Pitbull late during fight week.

Losene Keita Stunned Paris Crowd With First UFC Victory

After that first UFC matchup fell through, Keita eventually made his Octagon debut at UFC London last March and dropped a split decision to Nathaniel Wood.

Nathaniel Wood (red gloves) fights Losene Keita (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That result snapped a five-fight winning streak for Keita, and it was also the first time that the former Oktagon MMA standout had tasted defeat outside of a 2023 title fight with Mate Sanikidze that ended in just over a minute when Keita broke his foot.

Losene Keita (red gloves) fights Muhammad Naimov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old was matched up with Muhammad Naimov for his sophomore outing at UFC Paris, where he showed fans exactly why he’s long been touted as one of the best fighters outside of the UFC when he brutally knocked out Naimov in the first round.

"Black Panther" Teases Short-Notice UFC Fight With Top 15 Opponent

Keita’s knockout at UFC Paris earned him his first “Performance of the Night” bonus, and the rising star went on to also make headlines in the aftermath of last weekend’s Noche UFC card when he called out undefeated featherweight Tommy McMillen.

Losene Keita (red gloves) fights Muhammad Naimov (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Black Panther” followed up his callout of McMillen by teasing that he had fight news coming soon, and this week Keita posted a video claiming he’s accepted a short-notice opportunity to face someone in the UFC’s featherweight Top 15.

“Born for this.”

Arnold Allen vs. Aaron Pico Currently Scheduled for UFC 333

Assuming that Keita is stepping in to replace another fighter rather than take on ranked opposition in a short-notice fight for both men, there’s really only one bout on the UFC’s upcoming schedule that looks like it fits his teaser.

Patricio Pitbull (red gloves) fights Aaron Pico (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scheduled for UFC 333 on October 24, former Bellator star Aaron Pico is slated to take on longtime featherweight staple Arnold Allen in a huge matchup for the divisional title picture.

Arnold Allen (red gloves) fights Jean Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s been no indication from either Pico or Allen as of yet that they’ll be withdrawing from UFC 333, but fans will undoubtedly be on the lookout for any news about the card now following Keita’s latest update.