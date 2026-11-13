UFC 334 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs for Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes

It’s nearly time for UFC 334, and now all that’s left before the event are the ceremonial weigh-ins and final fighter face offs.

Following back-to-back UFC Fight Night events in Las Vegas, the UFC is in New York City this week for its annual November event at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

UFC 334 features two huge title bouts at the top of the bill, with Ciryl Gane set to kick off his undisputed heavyweight title reign against Josh Hokit in the main event after Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes finally square off in a fight for Harrison’s bantamweight belt.

Ciryl Gane Moves on From Tom Aspinall Fight at UFC 334

After falling short in two previous undisputed title fights, Gane got a third crack at the UFC heavyweight belt when he challenged Tom Aspinall at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That bout was the first fight of Aspinall’s own undisputed title reign after being promoted from interim to undisputed champion upon Jon Jones’ retirement, but the UFC 321 main event ended in disaster when eye pokes from Gane rendered the champion unable to continue at the end of the first round.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gane went to win the interim heavyweight belt for a second time by stopping Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250, and now “Bon Gamin” get the chance to solidify his place as the UFC’s heavyweight king against Hokit after Aspinall relinquished the title due to his ongoing injury layoff.

Kayla Harrison Finally Faces UFC Legend Amanda Nunes

In a fight that hardcore MMA fans have waited years for, Harrison will also try and defend her bantamweight belt for the first time against returning UFC Hall of Famer Nunes.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) talks to Amanda Nunes after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former two-division UFC champion, Nunes elected to retire in 2023 after she successfully defended the bantamweight title against Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289.

Amanda Nunes celebrates her victory by decison against Irene Aldana during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Harrison is only three fights into her own UFC run, but the Olympic gold medalist established herself as one of the best female fighters in the world during a largely-dominant PFL career before finally joining the UFC in 2024.

Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 36-year-old last competed at UFC 316, where she submitted Nunes’ former opponent Julianna Peña to win the UFC bantamweight belt before a neck injury unfortunately delayed her highly-anticipated meeting with “The Lioness”.

UFC 334 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Replay

The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 334 scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, and you check out a live stream of all the proceedings below.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for more coverage of UFC 334, including live results and highlights from all the action once the 13-fight card kicks off in New York City.