UFC Vegas 124: Odds, Results & Stream for Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker

The UFC stays in Las Vegas Saturday night for a 14-fight card from the Apex, headlined by a critical five-round non-title heavyweight fight between Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker.

Both are known for their knockout power but bring similar skill sets, which should make for a high-octane clash as the heavyweight division remains a sticking point next Saturday when Cyril Gane draws Josh Hokit in a France-USA headliner at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Walker, a Brazilian heavyweight who returns five weeks after his UFC 332 TKO against Mick Parkin, jumped at the opportunity to save the fragile headliner after the promotion had to reshuffle entirely.

Johnny Walker Unbothered By Quick UFC Turnaround

Oct 3, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Johnny Walker (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Mick Parkin (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I have to watch the rest of his fights to map things out a little, see what he does, but he has a good jab, a good overhand, and he’s fast. He has heavy hands; he’s a heavyweight, but he’s never fought a guy like me- someone who moves, kicks, throws knees, elbows, has wrestling, has jiu-jitsu. I hope he comes prepared because I have a lot of weapons and I’m going to use all of them,” Walker told MMAFighting.

Cortes Acosta, meanwhile, is targeting a viral finish and a title shot.

“I’m excited for the division because they’re still moving everything; the title is moving now,” Cortes-Acosta told MMAFighting

The card features 14 fights, which can be streamed on Paramount+. The event can be seen beginning at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Check out the full lineup below, including up-to-date lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Stay glued to this page all night for live results.

UFC Vegas 124 Card Odds

(Zuffa LLC)

Main Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Main Event : * Waldo Cortes Acosta (-225) vs. Johnny Walker (+185), heavyweight

: * Waldo Cortes Acosta (-225) vs. Johnny Walker (+185), heavyweight Co-Main Event: Tatiana Suarez (-192) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+160), strawweight

Tatiana Suarez (-192) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+160), strawweight Davey Grant (+270) vs. Elijah Smith (-340), bantamweight

Billy Elekana (+270) vs. Lucas Fernando (-340), light heavyweight

Priscila Cachoeira (+390) vs. Nina Milošević (-520), bantamweight

Mitch Raposo (+195) vs. Marcos Degli (-238), flyweight

Prelims (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)

Featured Prelim: Keiichiro Nakamura (-355) vs. Ollie Schmid (+280), featherweight

Keiichiro Nakamura (-355) vs. Ollie Schmid (+280), featherweight Gabriel Lorenço (+140) vs. Thomas Petersen (-166), heavyweight

Karine Silva (-225) vs. Gabriella Fernandes (+185), flyweight

Jose Delano (-122) vs. Murtazali Magomedov (+102), featherweight

Austin Bashi (-650) vs. Carlos Calderon (+470), featherweight

Mantas Kondratavičius (-310) vs. Andre Petroski (+250), middleweight

Seokhyeon Ko (-700) vs. Wellington Turman (+500), welterweight

Jonny Parsons (+185) vs. Jose Souza (-225), welterweight

UFC Vegas 124 Results

Main Event: * Waldo Cortes Acosta vs. Johnny Walker (Heavyweight)

* Official result



* Co-Main Event: Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba (Women's strawweight)

* Official result

* Davey Grant vs. Elijah Smith (Bantamweight)

* Official result

* Billy Elekana vs. Lucas Fernando (Light heavyweight)

* Official result

* Priscila Cachoeira vs. Nina Milošević (Women's bantamweight)

* Official result

* Mitch Raposo vs. Marcos Degli (Flyweight)

Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Ollie Schmid (Featherweight)



* Official results

* Gabriel Lorenço vs. Thomas Petersen (Heavyweight)

* Official result

* Karine Silva vs. Gabriella Fernandes (Women's flyweight)

* Official result

* Austin Bashi vs. Carlos Calderon (Featherweight)

* Official result

Mantas Kondratavičius vs. Andre Petroski (Middleweight)

* Official result

* Seokhyeon Ko vs. Wellington Turman (Welterweight)

* Official result

* Jonny Parsons vs. José Souza (Welterweight)

* Official result

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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