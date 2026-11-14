UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 334 goes down today (November 14) at Madison Square Garden, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Ciryl Gane (-225) vs. Josh Hokit (+185)

Kayla Harrison (-166) vs. Amana Nunes (+140)

Caio Borralho (-162) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+136)

Uros Medic (-155) vs. Kevin Holland (+130)

Luis Gurule (+675) vs. Bilal Hasan (-1050)

Stephen Thompson (-142) vs. Charles Radtke (+120)

Drew Dober (+154) vs. Chris Duncan (-185)

Jim Miller (+170) vs. Terrance McKinney (-205)

Donte Johnson (-185) vs. Cesar Almeida (+154)

Melquizael Costa (-410) vs. Jared Gordon (+320)

Macy Chiasson (+215) vs. Bia Mesquita (-265)

Alatengheili (+320) vs. Juan Diaz (-410)

Evan Elder (-102) vs. Samuel Sanches (-118)

UFC 334 Underdog Bets

Drew Dober to Defeat Chris Duncan (+152)

Drew Dober (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Michael Johnson (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dober comes into this matchup following back-to-back wins via knockout, and if he can avoid hitting the mat with Duncan then the American should hold the power advantage while they’re exchanging strikes.

Jim Miller to Defeat Terrance McKinney (+170)

Jim Miller (red gloves) reacts during the fight against Jared Gordon (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s well-established at this point that McKinney’s odds of winning a fight go down significantly after the first few minutes, and an experienced veteran like Miller should be well-prepared to handle that early storm before extending his already record-number of UFC victories.

Amanda Nunes to Defeat Kayla Harrison (+140)

Amanda Nunes fights against Irene Aldana during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are obviously some major questions about how Nunes will look in her first fight in more than three years, but Harrison is also coming off a major surgery and is facing what should be the most significant test of her MMA career.

UFC 334 Prop Bets

Melquizael Costa to Defeat Jarden Gordon via KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (-135)

Andre Fili (red gloves) fights Melquizael Costa (blue gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Costa is a sizeable favorite to get his hand raised against Gordon, who is now 38 years old and is coming off back-to-back losses that came via stoppage.

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland – Fight to Start Round 2 (-125)

Kevin Holland (red gloves) fights Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Medic is very dangerous in the opening round, but an experienced opponent like Holland should be able to stay out of trouble during the early going of a fight that likely still won’t see the judges scorecards even if it does go past the first five minutes.

Stephen Thompson to Defeat Charles Radtke via KO/TKO/DQ (+400)

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Gabriel Bonfim (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into his retirement bout on a three-fight skid, Thompson has the chance to close out his fighting career with one more highlight given that Radtke’s last three losses all came via knockout.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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