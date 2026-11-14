UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit, Harrison vs. Nunes Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets
UFC 334 goes down today (November 14) at Madison Square Garden, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
Ciryl Gane (-225) vs. Josh Hokit (+185)
Kayla Harrison (-166) vs. Amana Nunes (+140)
Caio Borralho (-162) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (+136)
Uros Medic (-155) vs. Kevin Holland (+130)
Luis Gurule (+675) vs. Bilal Hasan (-1050)
Stephen Thompson (-142) vs. Charles Radtke (+120)
Drew Dober (+154) vs. Chris Duncan (-185)
Jim Miller (+170) vs. Terrance McKinney (-205)
Donte Johnson (-185) vs. Cesar Almeida (+154)
Melquizael Costa (-410) vs. Jared Gordon (+320)
Macy Chiasson (+215) vs. Bia Mesquita (-265)
Alatengheili (+320) vs. Juan Diaz (-410)
Evan Elder (-102) vs. Samuel Sanches (-118)
UFC 334 Underdog Bets
Drew Dober to Defeat Chris Duncan (+152)
Dober comes into this matchup following back-to-back wins via knockout, and if he can avoid hitting the mat with Duncan then the American should hold the power advantage while they’re exchanging strikes.
Jim Miller to Defeat Terrance McKinney (+170)
It’s well-established at this point that McKinney’s odds of winning a fight go down significantly after the first few minutes, and an experienced veteran like Miller should be well-prepared to handle that early storm before extending his already record-number of UFC victories.
Amanda Nunes to Defeat Kayla Harrison (+140)
There are obviously some major questions about how Nunes will look in her first fight in more than three years, but Harrison is also coming off a major surgery and is facing what should be the most significant test of her MMA career.
UFC 334 Prop Bets
Melquizael Costa to Defeat Jarden Gordon via KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (-135)
Costa is a sizeable favorite to get his hand raised against Gordon, who is now 38 years old and is coming off back-to-back losses that came via stoppage.
Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland – Fight to Start Round 2 (-125)
Medic is very dangerous in the opening round, but an experienced opponent like Holland should be able to stay out of trouble during the early going of a fight that likely still won’t see the judges scorecards even if it does go past the first five minutes.
Stephen Thompson to Defeat Charles Radtke via KO/TKO/DQ (+400)
Coming into his retirement bout on a three-fight skid, Thompson has the chance to close out his fighting career with one more highlight given that Radtke’s last three losses all came via knockout.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.