UFC 334 Full Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit
The wait for UFC 334 is nearly over, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.
The night’s main event will see Ciryl Gane kick off his reign as undisputed heavyweight champion against undefeated challenger Josh Hokit, who has collected four wins since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series last year.
The co-main event is also a huge title bout, as Kayla Harrison welcomes UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes back from retirement after the two women were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 324 back in January.
UFC 334 Preliminary Card Predictions
Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke
I appreciate that the UFC elected to give Thompson a challenging but winnable matchup for his retirement fight, and as long as “Wonderboy” can avoid being taken down he should be able to piece Radtke up on the feet.
(Pick: Thompson)
Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan
This might be the most underrated fight on the entire card, and if Duncan elects to try and trade strikes with Dober it could end up being a fairly quick night for the Scotsman.
(Pick: Dober)
Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney
McKinney did himself absolutely no favors as far as fight night reception by missing weight against a fighter as beloved as Miller, who should be capable of surviving the early storm before extending his record number of UFC wins with another finish.
(Pick: Miller)
Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida
Almeida steps in here after Johnson was originally scheduled to face another undefeated middleweight in Baisangur Susurkaev, and I’ll slightly lean with the Brazilian to keep things standing here in order to snap a two-fight skid.
(Pick: Almeida)
UFC 334 Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Jared Gordon vs. Melquizael Costa
We already have one confirmed retirement fight later in the card for Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Gordon also leave his gloves in the cage if he suffers a third-straight loss against Costa.
(Pick: Costa)
Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita
The UFC clearly doesn’t feel like it needs to waste much time building Mesquita up, and it’s hard to see a path to victory here for Chiasson if she isn’t able to fend off the Brazilian’s takedowns.
(Pick: Mesquita)
Alatengheili vs. Juan Diaz
It’s a tough look that Diaz missed weight here given that Alatengheili is the one that’s coming in on short notice, and he’ll need to put in a very convincing performance in order to encourage both fans and the UFC brass to overlook that mistake.
(Pick: Diaz)
Evan Elder vs. Juan Diaz
It’s unfortunate that Elder hasn’t been able to establish any real momentum in the UFC due to extended layoffs, but hopefully “The Phenom” will be able to stay a bit more active after collecting what would be a fourth-straight win here.
(Pick: Elder)
Be sure to check back with us tomorrow for main card predictions as well as live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 334.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.