One of the UFC’s longest-tenured bantamweight veterans is set to return for a short-notice bout at UFC 335.

The UFC is currently on a rare break for Thanksgiving week in The United States following UFC Qatar, and next Saturday’s UFC Abu Dhabi card will serve as the promotion’s penultimate event of 2026.

The year’s UFC calendar closes out on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena, which is set to host UFC 335 and a headlining “BMF” championship bout between defending titleholder Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes.

UFC 335 Adds Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Haddon

With less than three weeks to go until UFC 335, the card has received a late addition that brings the event up to 12 scheduled fights.

Charles Oliveira enters the Octagon before fighting against Justin Gaethje during UFC 274 at Footprint Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announced by the UFC, bantamweight staple Chris Gutierrez will return for the first time since October 2025 when he takes on Cody Haddon on December 12.

Chris Gutierrez Set for 16th UFC Fight at UFC 335

A member of the UFC roster since 2019, Gutierrez dropped his promotional debut to Raoni Barcelos before putting together an eight-fight unbeaten run that included seven victories and a draw against Cody Durden in 2020.

Chris Gutierrez (red gloves) reacts after defeating John Castaneda (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That stretch was capped off by a first-round knockout of UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar at UFC 281, but since then “El Guapo” has struggled to find consistent success inside the Octagon.

Chris Gutierrez (red gloves) fights Farid Basharat (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 35-year-old secured his second win in a row in April of last year when he took a split decision over John Castañeda, but in his most recent outing at UFC 320 he dropped a unanimous decision to Farid Basharat.

Cody Haddon Booked for Step Up Against UFC Veteran

Standing across from Gutierrez on December 12 will be Australia’s Haddon, who joined the promotion in 2024 after securing a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Haddon won his UFC debut against Dan Argueta less than two months after earning a UFC contract, but injuries unfortunately forced the 28-year-old out of scheduled bookings with Aleksandre Topuria and Malcolm Wellmaker and kept him out of action for all of 2025.

Following that lengthy layoff, the 28-year-old return in May and stopped Aoriqileng in the second round to improve his UFC record to 2-0 and bring his overall winning streak to seven fights.

UFC 335 Fight Card

Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes - For the UFC "BMF" Championship

Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira

Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Damian Pinas

Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing

Junior Tafa vs. Quentin Pasley

Chris Padilla vs. Chase Hooper

Nikolay Veretnnikov vs. Ronald Humphrey

Nilson Rojas vs. Roque Conceição

Angela Hill vs. Shanelle Dyer

Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Michelle Montague

Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Haddon