UFC 335 Adds Short-Notice Fight Featuring 8-Year UFC Veteran
One of the UFC’s longest-tenured bantamweight veterans is set to return for a short-notice bout at UFC 335.
The UFC is currently on a rare break for Thanksgiving week in The United States following UFC Qatar, and next Saturday’s UFC Abu Dhabi card will serve as the promotion’s penultimate event of 2026.
The year’s UFC calendar closes out on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena, which is set to host UFC 335 and a headlining “BMF” championship bout between defending titleholder Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes.
UFC 335 Adds Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Haddon
With less than three weeks to go until UFC 335, the card has received a late addition that brings the event up to 12 scheduled fights.
Announced by the UFC, bantamweight staple Chris Gutierrez will return for the first time since October 2025 when he takes on Cody Haddon on December 12.
Chris Gutierrez Set for 16th UFC Fight at UFC 335
A member of the UFC roster since 2019, Gutierrez dropped his promotional debut to Raoni Barcelos before putting together an eight-fight unbeaten run that included seven victories and a draw against Cody Durden in 2020.
That stretch was capped off by a first-round knockout of UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar at UFC 281, but since then “El Guapo” has struggled to find consistent success inside the Octagon.
The 35-year-old secured his second win in a row in April of last year when he took a split decision over John Castañeda, but in his most recent outing at UFC 320 he dropped a unanimous decision to Farid Basharat.
Cody Haddon Booked for Step Up Against UFC Veteran
Standing across from Gutierrez on December 12 will be Australia’s Haddon, who joined the promotion in 2024 after securing a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Haddon won his UFC debut against Dan Argueta less than two months after earning a UFC contract, but injuries unfortunately forced the 28-year-old out of scheduled bookings with Aleksandre Topuria and Malcolm Wellmaker and kept him out of action for all of 2025.
Following that lengthy layoff, the 28-year-old return in May and stopped Aoriqileng in the second round to improve his UFC record to 2-0 and bring his overall winning streak to seven fights.
UFC 335 Fight Card
Main Event: Charles Oliveira vs. Diego Lopes - For the UFC "BMF" Championship
Co-Main Event: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira
Brandon Moreno vs. Charles Johnson
Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Damian Pinas
Kyler Phillips vs. Ethyn Ewing
Junior Tafa vs. Quentin Pasley
Chris Padilla vs. Chase Hooper
Nikolay Veretnnikov vs. Ronald Humphrey
Nilson Rojas vs. Roque Conceição
Angela Hill vs. Shanelle Dyer
Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Michelle Montague
Chris Gutierrez vs. Cody Haddon
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.