Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall has provided a new update regarding his ongoing recovery and return to action.

The UFC heavyweight title took center stage last weekend at UFC 334, which took place at Madison Square Garden and featured a 13-fight slate with two championship offerings at the top of the bill.

After Kayla Harrison successfully defended her women’s bantamweight title against returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes in the co-main event, Ciryl Gane entered the cage to make the first defense of his undisputed heavyweight title against Josh Hokit.

Ciryl Gane Successfully Defended Heavyweight Belt at UFC 334

Gane and Hokit took home “Fight of the Night” honors following the conclusion of their wild heavyweight title bout, which saw “Bon Gamin” earn a unanimous decision and hand Hokit the first loss of his career.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) fights Josh Hokit (blue gloves) in a heavyweight title bout during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to successfully defending his belt, Gane’s win in the UFC 334 main event was notable for the fact that it marked his first victory in an undisputed UFC title bout after the three previous attempts.

Ciryl Gane (red gloves) reacts after winning a heavyweight title bout against Josh Hokit (not pictured) during UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gane came up short in a title unification bout with Francis Ngannou in 2020 before Jon Jones submitted him in a fight for the vacant heavyweight belt the following year, and his UFC 321 meeting with Aspinall famously ended in a No Contest when Aspinall was poked in the eyes and left unable to continue.

Tom Aspinall Provides UFC Return Update Following Heavyweight Title Fight

With Aspinall sidelined for an extended period due to the damage sustained at UFC 321, the UFC opted to book an interim heavyweight title bout between Gane and Pereira for UFC Freedom 250.

Ciryl Gane (blue gloves) fights Alex Pereira (red gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The promotion was reportedly targeting a rematch between the two men for UFC 334 after Gane knocked out Pereira to claim the interim belt, but “Bon Gamin” was promoted from interim to undisputed champion when Aspinall’s return timeline was pushed back to 2027.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane during the weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former heavyweight champion shared some new training photos immediately following UFC 334, and on a more recent Instagram post Aspinall responded to a fan that asked about when he would be fighting next.

Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“Further tests late January”

How Long Will the UFC Wait for Tom Aspinall to Return?

Hokit is already arguing for an immediate rematch with Gane following UFC 334, but at this stage a rematch between Aspinall and Gane is about as big of a fight as the UFC could put together for next year.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at UFC 321. | (Zuffa LLC)

The promotion will likely be willing to wait and get that fight booked if Aspinall is able to return during the first half of 2027, but if his return gets delayed further then the UFC may consider booking Gane

against the winner of the upcoming UFC 335 fight between his former opponent Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich.