UFC Saudi Arabia has received a late addition that just might be the new pre-event favorite for “Fight of the Night".

Following a UFC Qatar event that closed out with Navajo Stirling’s brutal finish of former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka, the UFC is set to take a rare break during Thanksgiving week in The United States.

Only two cards remain on the UFC calendar for 2026, the first of which will see the promotion return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a UFC Fight Night event on December 5.

Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov Headlines UFC Saudi Arabia

Serving as the penultimate UFC event of the year before UFC 335, UFC Saudi Arabia is headlined by a fight between Shara Magomedov and two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, who comes into the matchup following four-straight losses.

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) fights Joe Pyfer (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ian Machado Garry will also try to rebound from a failed welterweight title bid when he meets Yaroslav Amosov in the co-main event, and during the UFC Qatar broadcast the promotion also announced that Luke Riley will face Gabriel Santos in Saudi Arabia.

Luke Riley Looks to Secure Third UFC Win of 2026

Already established as one of the most consistently-entertaining fighters in MMA long before he made the jump to the UFC, Riley opened his professional career in 2021 with the first fight of what would become a lengthy run with Cage Warriors.

Luke Riley during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old collected seven knockouts out of his first 10 fights to earn an invitation to Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, but visa issues unfortunately pulled Riley from that booking and delayed his opportunity to join the UFC.

Luke Riley (red gloves) fights Kai Kamaka III (blue gloves) in a featherweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After picking up another finish with Cage Warriors, Riley joined the UFC in November of last year and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus after stopping Bogdan Grad in the second round at the first edition of UFC Qatar.

Luke Riley (red gloves) fights Michael Aswell Jr. (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Cage Warriors star went the distance his next time out against Michael Aswell Jr., and in his most recent outing Riley stopped Kai Kamaka III after just over three minutes of action at UFC 329.

Gabriel Santos Returns at UFC Saudi Arabia After Back-to-Back Wins

Riley will try to extend his unbeaten record on December 5 when he meets Santos, who also joined the UFC as an undefeated talent in 2023 after compiling a 10-0 record.

Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) fights Luke Riley (red gloves) fights Michael Aswell Jr. (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

That perfect start to Santos’ professional career was capped off by winning the LFA featherweight tournament with a stoppage-win of current UFC fighter José Delano, but the Brazilian’s UFC career got off to a tough start when he dropped a split decision to Lerone Murphy in his debut.

David Onama (red gloves) fights Gabriel Santos (blue gloves) in a featherweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After being knocked out by David Onama in his second UFC outing, Santos rebounded with a unanimous decision over Yizha and secured the first finish of his UFC run when he submitted Jack Jenkins in his last fight at UFC 312.

UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card

Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov

Co-Main Event: Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov

Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Tuchalov

Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev

Serghei Spivac vs. Mario Pinto

Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva

Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Abdul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa

Uran Satybaldeiv vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy

Jun Yong Park vs. Marco Tulio

Mahammadali Osmanli vs. Pavel Andrusca

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Elves Brener

Luke Riley vs. Gabriel Santos