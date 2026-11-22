Late UFC Saudi Arabia Addition Could Steal "Fight of the Night" Honors
UFC Saudi Arabia has received a late addition that just might be the new pre-event favorite for “Fight of the Night".
Following a UFC Qatar event that closed out with Navajo Stirling’s brutal finish of former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka, the UFC is set to take a rare break during Thanksgiving week in The United States.
Only two cards remain on the UFC calendar for 2026, the first of which will see the promotion return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for a UFC Fight Night event on December 5.
Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov Headlines UFC Saudi Arabia
Serving as the penultimate UFC event of the year before UFC 335, UFC Saudi Arabia is headlined by a fight between Shara Magomedov and two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, who comes into the matchup following four-straight losses.
Ian Machado Garry will also try to rebound from a failed welterweight title bid when he meets Yaroslav Amosov in the co-main event, and during the UFC Qatar broadcast the promotion also announced that Luke Riley will face Gabriel Santos in Saudi Arabia.
Luke Riley Looks to Secure Third UFC Win of 2026
Already established as one of the most consistently-entertaining fighters in MMA long before he made the jump to the UFC, Riley opened his professional career in 2021 with the first fight of what would become a lengthy run with Cage Warriors.
The 27-year-old collected seven knockouts out of his first 10 fights to earn an invitation to Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, but visa issues unfortunately pulled Riley from that booking and delayed his opportunity to join the UFC.
After picking up another finish with Cage Warriors, Riley joined the UFC in November of last year and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus after stopping Bogdan Grad in the second round at the first edition of UFC Qatar.
The former Cage Warriors star went the distance his next time out against Michael Aswell Jr., and in his most recent outing Riley stopped Kai Kamaka III after just over three minutes of action at UFC 329.
Gabriel Santos Returns at UFC Saudi Arabia After Back-to-Back Wins
Riley will try to extend his unbeaten record on December 5 when he meets Santos, who also joined the UFC as an undefeated talent in 2023 after compiling a 10-0 record.
That perfect start to Santos’ professional career was capped off by winning the LFA featherweight tournament with a stoppage-win of current UFC fighter José Delano, but the Brazilian’s UFC career got off to a tough start when he dropped a split decision to Lerone Murphy in his debut.
After being knocked out by David Onama in his second UFC outing, Santos rebounded with a unanimous decision over Yizha and secured the first finish of his UFC run when he submitted Jack Jenkins in his last fight at UFC 312.
UFC Saudi Arabia Fight Card
Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov
Co-Main Event: Ian Machado Garry vs. Yaroslav Amosov
Levan Chokheli vs. Islam Dulatov
Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Tuchalov
Mairon Santos vs. Akbar Abdullaev
Serghei Spivac vs. Mario Pinto
Jafel Filho vs. Bruno Silva
Matthieu Duclos vs. Modestino Rodrigues
Abdul Hussein vs. Hecher Sosa
Uran Satybaldeiv vs. Ivan Gnizditskiy
Jun Yong Park vs. Marco Tulio
Mahammadali Osmanli vs. Pavel Andrusca
Mateusz Rebecki vs. Elves Brener
Luke Riley vs. Gabriel Santos
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.