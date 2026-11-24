UFC lightweight Nikolas Motta has shared the gruesome aftermath of his fight with Dom Mar Fan at UFC Qatar last weekend.

Following the promotion’s first-ever visit to Qatar last year, the UFC returned to Doha once again last Saturday for one of the more stacked UFC Fight Night events that fans have been treated to this year.

In the night’s main event, Navajo Stirling established himself as a legitimate title threat at light heavyweight when he brutally knocked out the division’s former titleholder Jiří Procházka late in the second round.

UFC Qatar Also Featured Retirement of Brian Ortega

The result was tough for many fans to witness given Procházka’s considerable popularity, and the main card for UFC Qatar also saw two-time featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega leave his gloves in the cage after Dan Hooker handed him a third-straight loss.

Brian Ortega (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After the prelims opened with a brutal debut knockout from John Mitchell and follow-up finish from Diyar Nurgozhay, the third bout scheduled for UFC Qatar saw Motta step into the cage to take on Mar Fan in a lightweight contest.

Nikolas Motta Shows Off Facial Damage Following UFC Qatar Loss

A small underdog heading into UFC Qatar, Motta was making his first appearance of the year after he was knocked out by Nazim Sadykhov last year in a “Fight of the Night”-winning scrap at UFC Baku.

The Brazilian did have some moments of success in Qatar, but after three rounds of action he’d sustained significant damage to his face and Mar Fan took a clear unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards.

Motta’s face already looked to be in rough shape immediately following the fight, and a few days after UFC Qatar the 33-year-old shared a gruesome Instagram update with fans as he starts to heal up from the loss.

Nikolas Motta shared this photo a few days after UFC Qatar. | (Instagram)

"So do you wanna be a fighter? The first photo was taken just after midnight on Saturday. I thought I’d be celebrating a victory, packing my bags, and getting on a plane to Brazil to see my family. Instead, I was dealing with a completely different reality. And unfortunately, this isn’t the first time things haven’t gone the way I planned."

UFC Qatar Result Leaves Nikolas Motta on Dangerous Two-Fight Skid

“Iron” will certainly need to take some time off to recover before returning to the Octagon, and his next fight may be a pivotal one for his UFC career after suffering back-to-back losses.

After winning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, Motta was knocked out by UFC legend Jim Miller in his promotional debut and initially went 1-2 with an additional No Contest across his first four UFC fights.

GOT THE JOB DONE ✅



A dominant performance results in a UD win for Don Mar Fan at #UFCQatar!



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/in3y266i74 — UFC (@ufc) November 21, 2026

The Brazilian did secure back-to-back wins in 2024 when he knocked out the previously-undefeated Tom Nolan and took a unanimous decision over Maheshate, but he’s now been knocked out in all but one of his UFC losses and could potentially exit the promotion if his losing run were to extend to three fights his next time out.