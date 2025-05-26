UFC star Tom Aspinall teases major heavyweight news amidst Jon Jones fight delays
It may not be the news that fans have been waiting for, but Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall does have an announcement coming later this week.
The heavyweight star is undefeated in the UFC outside of a 15-second knee injury TKO in 2022 against Curtis Blaydes, which is a loss that Aspinall avenged in his most recent outing when he stopped Blaydes in just one minute to defend his interim heavyweight belt.
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has remained noncommittal regarding a title unification bout with Aspinall, who has now held the interim belt since late 2023 and is nearing a year on the sidelines since his last outing at UFC 304.
Tom Aspinall Teases Major Heavyweight News
Jones has been content as of late with trolling fans demanding he return for a title unification bout, and now Aspinall has dropped a teaser on his Instagram that already has the MMA rumor mill turning.
The 32-year-old’s cryptic teaser at least lets fans know that they should be on the lookout for the announcement on May 28, and Aspinall did jump into the comments section to let everyone know that he unfortunately won’t be the one dropping any fight announcements.
"UFC announce my fights guys not me"
Few Legitimate Options For Aspinall Outside Of Jon Jones
Aspinall’s clarification does leave the door open for the UFC to potentially announce his next matchup on Wednesday. If the interim UFC titleholder is teasing an announcement of his own, then it looks like fans will be left waiting to find out when he’ll finally enter the Octagon again.
Renan Barao famously defended the interim UFC bantamweight belt twice before he was eventually promoted to undisputed champion, but the fanfare around a potential Jones vs. Aspinall matchup means another interim heavyweight title defense would unfortunately come as a major letdown for most combat sports fans.
A petition for the UFC to strip Jones of his heavyweight title has already received considerable support from fans and generated a dismissive response from "Bones", and for now fans will have to wait and see what kind of heavyweight announcement comes on May 28.
