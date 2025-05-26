Cody Garbrandt returns to fight UFC dark horse after one-year layoff
Ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is back, and he gets no easy fights.
'No Love' looked to return to form after pulling off a two-fight winning streak in 2023, capped off with a first-round knockout over Brian Kelleher at UFC 296.
This came crashing down when Garbrandt fought former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo on the UFC 300 prelims in April 2024, where 'God of War' submitted Garbrandt in the second frame.
Looking to recoup from that loss, Garbrandt returns at UFC Atlanta this June...
Cody Garbrandt returns against Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta
As announced by the UFC on May 25, Garbrandt returns to fight Raoni Barcelos at UFC Atlanta on June 14. The fight was announced alongside the rebooked Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato contest.
Barcelos is no pushover and has been a fringe contender for his entire UFC tenure. He last defeated 9-0 prospect Payton Talbott in a dominant upset in January, and has only lost to the very elite fighters of the bantamweight division, including Umar Nurmagomedov and Kyler Phillips.
José Aldo reveals surprising career change after UFC retirement
This fight serves as a good litmus test for Garbrandt to see if he has what it takes to hang on the edge of the bantamweight rankings, before shooting for gold once more.
UFC Atlanta is headlined by a welterweight fight between former champion Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley. Garbrandt's addition pushes the Fight Night up to twelve fights.
- Joaquin Buckley vs. Kamaru Usman; welter main event
- Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick; fly
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos; bantam
- Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy; light heavy
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski; middle
- Cody Brundage vs. Mansur Abdul-Malik; middle
- Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee; welter
- Ricky Simon vs. Charles Jourdain; bantam
- Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato; light heavy
- Jamey Lyn-Horth vs. Tereza Bleda; fly
- Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa; fly
- Phil Rowe vs. Ange Loosa; welter
More MMA Knockout News
- Undefeated MMA prospect sends bold message to UFC CEO Dana White after dominant win
- Fighter follows savage 40-second KO by hitting UFC star Dustin Poirier's favorite move
- Visa issues cause major shakeup for this weekend's UFC Fight Night main card
- MMA fighter winks at crowd before adding to incredible streak of first-round finishes
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.