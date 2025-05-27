Tony Ferguson teases next fight news after comeback gets cancelled
Riding an eight-fight losing streak, former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is still teasing more fight news.
Ferguson ended his UFC run in 2024, feigning retirement after being submitted by fellow veteran Michael Chiesa. 'El Cucuy' lost to the who's-who of lightweight UFC, including future contender Paddy Pimblett, and to-be champions Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje (Interim, BMF).
He isn't letting this skid deter him, as he has hinted at a fight rebooking in a social media announcement on May 26.
Tony Ferguson confirms Dillon Danis fight plans are still on
Taking to X in his typical idiosyncratic fashion, Ferguson has all but confirmed that his botched GFL fight with Dillon Danis is back in the works.
"[Dillon Danis] still gonna get demolished," Ferguson wrote. ". . . Fight news soon."
Ferguson was meant to welcome Danis (2-0 MMA) back into the cage at GFL 1 on May 24, but the event was cancelled, citing a lack of investor support.
So where would Ferguson fight next?
One such option is Karate Combat, an organization that has recruited several former UFC talents, including Muhammad Mokaev and Sam Alvey. 'Smilin' Sam' has found major success as their heavyweight champion and knocked out legendary kickboxer Tyrone Spong earlier this year.
Karate Combat's pit would also play into Ferguson's unorthodox fighting style, although he wouldn't be able to grapple in a conventional sense.
Of course, there is also the possibility that GFL will put together an event and follow through with it. Ferguson was one of the main draws and would be vital for a successful first showing.
