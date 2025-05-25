'Mini Francis Ngannou' gets second UFC fight booked after knockout debut
UFC's 'middleweight Francis Ngannou,' Ateba Gautier, is all good to go for his second UFC fight.
Gautier (7-1) debuted with a knockout finish in March, finishing the durable José Medina with a knee in the first round.
While Medina was a lamb to slaughter after Dana White signed him to the UFC on a whim, Gautier's next fight is a great litmus test to see if he'll rise to the top.
Joe Rogan thinks steroids would solve UFC's biggest problem
Ateba Gautier to fight TUF finalist Robert Valentin at UFC Nashville
As reported by Marcel Dorff on X, Gautier will fight The Ultimate Fighter finalist Robert Valentin at UFC Nashville on July 12.
Valentin is 0-2 in the UFC, primarily due to holes in his grappling. While being a prolific finisher on the feet, 'Robzilla' has been out-controlled in his last two appearances.
He'll get a chance to strike against Gautier, who has won all but one professional fight by knockout. 'The Silent Assassin' earned his spot in the UFC with a second-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in September 2024.
UFC Nashville features the return of Derrick Lewis against Tallison Teixeira. The July 12 Fight Night is up to six fights with the addition of Gautier-Valentin (subject to change):
- Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira; heavy main event
- Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia; feather
- Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura; fly
- Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez; straw
- Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane; light heavy
- Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin; middle
