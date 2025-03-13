Ex-UFC champion talks ‘unfinished business’ with Magomed Ankalaev & Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz has a score to settle with new UFC Champ Magomed Ankalaev.
Blachowicz Fought Ankalaev To Draw In 2022
Former light heavyweight champion Blachowicz is one of the two men Ankalaev was unable to beat inside the Octagon, bringing him his toughest challenge back at UFC 282.
In a fight for the vacant title, Blachowicz pushed a full 25 minutes with Ankalaev, chopping away at his legs with kicks in the early rounds before being overtaken in the championship frame. After the final bell, the judges couldn't seem to agree on who won, scoring the contest a split draw.
Blachowicz suffered a worse fate on the scorecards in his next outing, losing a split decision to former champion Alex Pereira in a competitive fight at UFC 291.
Daniel Cormier suggests Justin Gaethje run back ‘universally praised' UFC fight
Jan Blachowicz Gunning For Title Shot vs. Magomed Ankalaev
Now, faced with an up-and-coming contender in Carlos Ulberg at UFC London, Blachowicz believes title rematches with Ankalaev and Pereira are ripe for the taking with a win next week.
"I'm gonna have title shot against Ankalaev," Blachowicz said on The Ariel Helwani Show. "First of all, I focus only about Ulberg. I believe that I'm gonna beat him. And if you ask me what's gonna be next, only this. We've got our story and unfinished business. We have to finish."
Three Fights And Retirement?
The #6-ranked Carlos Ulberg is 11-1 as a pro, currently on a seven-fight win streak.
As for the champ Magomed Ankalaev, the only loss on his record was to Paul Craig back in 2018. Ankalaev nearly defeated Craig by decision but was submitted at the last second of their fight by way of triangle choke.
Once he's done with them, Blachowicz wants Alex Pereira for his first title defense.
"So I beat Ulberg, then I take a title shot against Ankalaev. I beat Ankalaev and rematch against Pereira. I defend the belt against Pereira."
Alex Pereira sets dubious UFC record in lackluster UFC 313 loss
Laying out his dream scenario, Jan Blachowicz, 42, says he could retire from MMA once these three fights are completed. If all goes according to plan, the Polish fighter also entertained a fight with Czech former Champ Jiri Prochazka to decide who's the "King of Europe'.
