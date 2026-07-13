UFC 329 Bonus Payouts After Max Holloway & Paddy Pimblett Victories
UFC 329 has come and gone, which saw a wide array of standout performances outside of the night's main event between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor, which saw Holloway need only 69 seconds to defeat McGregor after McGregor was deemed unable to continue following a sudden knee injury as the fight's pace was beginning to pick up.
Although Nevada doesn't release full fighter payouts after events, the UFC maintains a bonus incentive system for Performance of the Night and Fight of the Night, which were awarded in droves following an event that saw the UFC set a record for the highest gate in company history: $26.4 million. This included an attendance of 20,076 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Some of the night's winners cashed in big-time, with a complete list below.
Which UFC Fighters Earned UFC 329 Bonus Payouts?
Of the 28 athletes who competed on the card, exactly four earned performance bonuses ($100,000) outside their traditional show-win or flat show money. Another eight earned $25,000 for securing a finish.
In the main card opener, King Green left the arena in disbelief with a last-second first-round TKO over Terrance McKinney following nearly being submitted minutes earlier. It was Green's 36th MMA win, his 17th in the UFC dating to 2013. The victory extended Green's current streak to four since last December.
At flyweight, former title challenger Brandon Royval and Lone'er Kavanagh put on a highly entertaining scrap that saw Royval earn a rear-naked choke at 3:40 of the third round. Each earned $100,000.
Royval told reporters just how much the win meant to him, his family and his career.
“I knew tonight for me, it was do or die and I was walking away with two checks," Royval said. "I have a baby on the way, so everything I did tonight was and will always be for my family.”
Outside of Royval and Green, Paddy Pimblett's 52-second D'arce choke against Benoit Saint-Denis at lightweight added a cherry on top of a rather entertaining night of fights.
Did Max Holloway Earn Bonus Payout After Conor McGregor Fight?
The additional eight fighters who received their finishing bonuses included Max Holloway, Robert Whittaker, Gable Steveson, Adrian Yañez, Luke Riley, Damian Pinas, Ryan Gandra and Alessandro Costa (in that exact order) on a card that saw finishes galore throughout the 14-fight offering.
Holloway earned an additional $21,000 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay, which is based on their total number of fights under the Zuffa LLC/UFC banner, according to MMAJunkie.
What Was Conor McGregor's Payout in UFC 329?
McGregor, meanwhile, earned $11,000 in Promotional Guidelines Compliance. His full payout has not been publicly disclosed.
When Is The Next UFC Fight?
The UFC heads to Oklahoma City for a Fight Night card this Saturday from the Paycom Center, headlined by a middleweight bout between former UFC champions Dricus du Plessis (middleweight) and Kamaru Usman (welterweight) in the night's main event. Usman is competing at middleweight for the second time, while du Plessis attempts to remain in the title conversation with a bounce-back win.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99