Jon Jones just changed the tone on his UFC future
Jon Jones is about as retired as a combat sports athlete can be, while still holding onto the UFC heavyweight title.
Tom Aspinall waits in the wings while 'Bones' 'enjoys life,' vacationing in Thailand while the UFC brass scramble to put on the biggest fight in modern memory.
Whether promoting or gloating, Jones has fueled retirement speculations with several remarks in recent weeks. Now, he's all but admitted he's retired.
UFC Baku loses returning star, unranked contender steps up to save fight
Jon Jones no longer sounds like an active UFC champion in his latest social media post
Answering fan questions on May 21, Jones replied with a damning statement about whether he's enjoying retirement. Whether he meant it or not, his language conveyed that he's effectively retired while being the disputed UFC champion...
"I don't know if I wanna call it retired," Jones remarked. "I feel like I'll always have an ability to pop out and show 'em. I've had many breaks throughout my career, my identity outside of fighting is well intact. I'm genuinely enjoying life, I'm growing in different ways.
By 'breaks,' Jones must mean the numerous UFC suspensions he served for anti-doping violations during his career. He also took a long three-year hiatus to move up to heavyweight. With his current time away, Jones is on track to steal Cain Velasquez's title reign record, while only defending his title once.
Any other champion might have been stripped by now...
What happens next depends on the UFC and whether they're willing to punish one of their top stars to shine a light on Aspinall. The British interim champion has been gunning for an undisputed title since November 2023.
