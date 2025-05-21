MMA Knockout

Jon Jones fuels UFC's worst nightmare with cryptic reply about Tom Aspinall fight

Is Jones-Aspinall dead?

Zain Bando

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Jon Jones doesn't appear to be itching to return to the Octagon anytime soon to give interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall the fight fans have clamoured about for over a year.

Instead, Jones, who successfully defended his UFC Heavyweight Championship last November against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, might be moving on from the promotion altogether.

Taking to Instagram, a disgruntled fan attempted to get Jones fired up with the caption "Legacy completely ruined lmao," implying that if Jones-Aspinall doesn't happen, the fans will let him hear about it for the rest of his life.

READ MORE: UFC pressured to act by top star as Jon Jones remains inactive

Jon Jones Puts Tom Aspinall Fight In Jeopardy

"Jon Jones — youngest champion in UFC history," Jones replied. "Most dominant, longest reigning. Made millions, left the sport on his own terms, flipped that fight money into real business success. Became a great father, inspired people all over the world. Yeah...what a terrible legacy."

Jon Jones hints at retiremen
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) celebrates defeating Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Most of Jones' statement is correct. After all, his 16 championship wins give him a strong case as the GOAT of MMA with a resume which stacks up amongst any ex-champion. He most notably defeated Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Daniel Cormier, and many others along the way.

However, he will also be remembered for what could've been, whether it was botching UFC 200, taking an extended hiatus to move to heavyweight, failed drug tests and legal proceedings. Each one, while different in their own respects, connects in some fashion. All of those factors, positive or negative, make up the story of Jones. Whether loved or hated, his greatness can't be overshadowed.

READ MORE: UFC event hardcore fans never miss returns this week

Tom Aspinall Remains Inactive

For Aspinall, barring anything unforeseen, it will be over a year before he fights again. Whether he faces Jones or gets a promotion to undisputed champion, this period of waiting could define his career forever.

Tom Aspinall continues to wait for Jon Jones
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Now, as the MMA community anxiously waits for any resolution, one has to wonder if this Jones-Aspinall fight may become the biggest fumble in UFC history.

READ MORE: UFC star shares new training footage just days after undergoing second surgery

Only time will tell.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News