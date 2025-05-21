Jon Jones fuels UFC's worst nightmare with cryptic reply about Tom Aspinall fight
Jon Jones doesn't appear to be itching to return to the Octagon anytime soon to give interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall the fight fans have clamoured about for over a year.
Instead, Jones, who successfully defended his UFC Heavyweight Championship last November against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, might be moving on from the promotion altogether.
Taking to Instagram, a disgruntled fan attempted to get Jones fired up with the caption "Legacy completely ruined lmao," implying that if Jones-Aspinall doesn't happen, the fans will let him hear about it for the rest of his life.
Jon Jones Puts Tom Aspinall Fight In Jeopardy
"Jon Jones — youngest champion in UFC history," Jones replied. "Most dominant, longest reigning. Made millions, left the sport on his own terms, flipped that fight money into real business success. Became a great father, inspired people all over the world. Yeah...what a terrible legacy."
Most of Jones' statement is correct. After all, his 16 championship wins give him a strong case as the GOAT of MMA with a resume which stacks up amongst any ex-champion. He most notably defeated Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Daniel Cormier, and many others along the way.
However, he will also be remembered for what could've been, whether it was botching UFC 200, taking an extended hiatus to move to heavyweight, failed drug tests and legal proceedings. Each one, while different in their own respects, connects in some fashion. All of those factors, positive or negative, make up the story of Jones. Whether loved or hated, his greatness can't be overshadowed.
Tom Aspinall Remains Inactive
For Aspinall, barring anything unforeseen, it will be over a year before he fights again. Whether he faces Jones or gets a promotion to undisputed champion, this period of waiting could define his career forever.
Now, as the MMA community anxiously waits for any resolution, one has to wonder if this Jones-Aspinall fight may become the biggest fumble in UFC history.
Only time will tell.
