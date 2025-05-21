MMA Knockout

UFC adds three fights to Dustin Poirier’s retirement card

UFC 318 is taking shape, with a promising lineup of fights headlined by a BMF trilogy between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier is set for a 'knucklehead' retirement, closing out an epic saga with Holloway, whom he has defeated twice before. This will be their second contest at lightweight, and their second-highest profile fight against each other since their interim title clash in 2019.

Both Poirier and Holloway last fought in title fights: Holloway was knocked out by Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev submitted Poirier.

UFC 318 receives three new fights including promising bantamweight prospect

In an official press release, the UFC have announced the current lineup for UFC 318.

  • (c) Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier; BMF light title
  • Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen; middle
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci; straw
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira; bantam
  • Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson; welter
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov; welter
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio; light heavy
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira; middle
  • Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari; fly

The newly announced fights include Phillips vs. Oliveira, Crute vs. Prachnio, and Judice vs. Caliari. The most notable addition is that of Oliveira, who debuted in the UFC with a spectacular flying knee in 2024 and most recently defeated Said Nurmagomedov in February.

Otherwise, UFC 318 isn't looking star-studded, with promising fights featuring Aliskerov and Oliveira, and not much else to offer. With any hope, the UFC will make some big reveals in the coming weeks.

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

