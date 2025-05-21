UFC adds three fights to Dustin Poirier’s retirement card
UFC 318 is taking shape, with a promising lineup of fights headlined by a BMF trilogy between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.
Poirier is set for a 'knucklehead' retirement, closing out an epic saga with Holloway, whom he has defeated twice before. This will be their second contest at lightweight, and their second-highest profile fight against each other since their interim title clash in 2019.
Both Poirier and Holloway last fought in title fights: Holloway was knocked out by Ilia Topuria, and Islam Makhachev submitted Poirier.
In an official press release, the UFC have announced the current lineup for UFC 318.
- (c) Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier; BMF light title
- Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen; middle
- Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci; straw
- Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira; bantam
- Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson; welter
- Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov; welter
- Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio; light heavy
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira; middle
- Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari; fly
The newly announced fights include Phillips vs. Oliveira, Crute vs. Prachnio, and Judice vs. Caliari. The most notable addition is that of Oliveira, who debuted in the UFC with a spectacular flying knee in 2024 and most recently defeated Said Nurmagomedov in February.
Otherwise, UFC 318 isn't looking star-studded, with promising fights featuring Aliskerov and Oliveira, and not much else to offer. With any hope, the UFC will make some big reveals in the coming weeks.
