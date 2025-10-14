UFC Hall of Famer thanks fans after emotional MMA retirement sendoff at UFC Rio
It looks like the final chapter of José Aldo’s illustrious combat sports career has finally been written following the Brazilian’s appearance at UFC Rio.
Taking place at the Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, UFC Rio was loaded with Brazilian talent and saw Charles Oliveira close out the night with a crowd-thrilling second-round submission of Mateusz Gamrot in the card’s main event.
The event was essentially built around Oliveira, but the night also featured an incredible moment where Aldo returned home to Rio de Janeiro and left his gloves in the Octagon one final time to solidify his retirement following a loss at UFC 315.
José Aldo Gets Emotional Curtain Call At UFC Rio
Aldo initially retired from MMA following a loss to current UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili in 2022, but after trying his hand at professional boxing the 39-year-old decided to return to the Octagon last year.
A win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 showed that Aldo could still compete at an elite level, but that result was followed by losses to Mario Bautista and Aiemann Zahabi. “The King of Rio” retired for a second time after dropping a decision to Zahabi at UFC 315, and after his in-Octagon appearance at UFC Rio the UFC legend took to social media to reflect on the moment and thank everyone that played a part in his career.
“Very happy! My last time stepping into the octagon and being able to say goodbye in Rio de Janeiro. Just gratitude to the UFC, my fans, friends, and everyone who’s always been part of this journey.”
"The King Of Rio" Solidifies Second MMA Retirement
Considered by many to be the greatest featherweight in the history of MMA and the UFC, Aldo immediately became the promotion’s 145 lbs. champion when the UFC absorbed WEC’s roster of fighters in 2011.
Aldo had already defended his WEC belt twice and went on to defend the UFC title seven times before his infamous 14-second loss to Conor McGregor. He claimed UFC gold once again when he won the interim featherweight belt in a rematch with Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 but fell to Max Holloway in his next two outings, and a three-fight skid encouraged the UFC Hall of Famer to drop down to the bantamweight division in 2020.
The 39-year-old won three-straight fights at bantamweight before running into Dvalishvili. While his initial retirement didn’t last very long, it looks likely that Aldo’s second retirement will actually stick following the incredible sendoff he got last weekend at UFC Rio.
