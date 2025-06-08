MMA Knockout

Dana White issues 3-word response to Francis Ngannou's UFC comeback plan

The UFC CEO addressed the possibility of "The Predator" returning to MMA's No. 1 promotion

Don’t expect to see Francis Ngannou back in the Octagon anytime soon.

It appears the UFC’s heavyweight division is better off without Ngannou, and that’s a final decision regardless of how much the fans want the fight.

That’s according to UFC CEO Dana White. 

Francis Ngannou Proceeded Jon Jones' Heavyweight Title Reign

Ngannou's MMA future is unclea
White addressed the madness of the ongoing delay in the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall negotiations after Jones publicly tweeted Friday he’d be interested in a fight with Ngannou instead of the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion.

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested…now we’re talking,” Jones wrote. “That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding. That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story.”

Dana White Gives Jon Jones Bad News

Dana White denies Jon Jones' demand
White shot down Jones’ request without hesitation at Saturday night’s UFC 316 post-fight presser, not once, but twice. The second time, however, couldn’t have been more clear-cut.

“Probably not,” White said. “No.”

As for why, White said, “It’s Aspinall’s fight.”

“I mean, we've been talking to this kid forever about it,” White said. “It's his fight. Listen, you can't make people fight. If Jon doesn't want to fight, we can't make him fight. We can try to make him fight. We can throw things at him that want to inspire him to fight.”

Ngannou and the UFC parted ways in 2023 after contract negotiations went sideways. Since then, Ngannou has boxed and competed in the PFL; his future remains uncertain at present.

Regardless, it’s clear White is hellbent on making Jones-Aspinall happen no matter what it takes.

White said he would address the chaos upon returning to UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas, as more clarity should be forthcoming. The promotion is still planning the fall schedule.

