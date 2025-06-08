MMA Knockout

UFC 316 compliance salaries: Merab tops bill as newcomer takes home $50,000 bonus

With UFC 316 behind us, we can take a look at the little-known fighter compliance salaries.

UFC often treats fighter salaries as a 'trade secret,' meaning plenty of athletic commissions don't disclose how much the champions, challengers, or debuting fighters make on Fight Night.

What we can deduce, however, is the promotional guidelines compliance pay for every fighter on the card. This is the money fighters earn for attending media events and following general promotional guidelines throughout the week. They're paid in a tiered system according to the number of fights they've had, or their status as champion or challenger.

Kayla Harriso
UFC 316 pays out $320,500 in promotional guidelines salaries

Number of Fights

Payout

1-3

$4,000

4-5

$4,500

6-10

$6,000

11-15

$11,000

16-20

$16,000

21+

$21,000

Challenger

$32,000

Champion

$42,000

UFC paid out a total of $320,500 in promotional guidelines payouts to its athletes at UFC 316. The number increased with the double title fight headliner, which saw higher payouts for both champions and challengers.

Notably, Kayla Harrison earned $32,000 despite having three fights in the UFC. As for non-champions, Kevin Holland and Vicente Luque topped the bill with $21,000 each. Merab Dvalishvili and Julianna Pena each earned $42,000 as champions.

With his performance bonus at UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili earned a minimum of $92,000 for submitting Sean O'Malley.

Fighter

Amount of UFC fights

Compliance Pay

Merab Dvalishvili

15

$42,000 (champion)

Julianna Pena

12

$42,000 (champion)

Sean O'Malley

14

$32,000 (challenger)

Kayla Harrison

3

$32,000 (challenger)

Kevin Holland

26

$21,000

Vicente Luque

23

$21,000

Serghei Spivac

14

$11,000

Ariane Lipski

14

$11,000

Mario Bautista

12

$11,000

Khaos Williams

10

$6,000

Bruno Silva

9

$6,000

Joshua Van

8

$6,000

Waldo Cortes-Acosta

8

$6,000

Joe Pyfer

6

$6,000

Azamat Murzakanov

5

$4,500

Brendson Ribeiro

5

$4,500

Cong Wang

4

$4,500

Jeka Saragih

4

$4,500

Yanal Ashmouz

4

$4,500

MarQuel Mederos

3

$4,000

Quillan Salkilld

2

$4,000

Patchy Mix

1

$4,000

Andreas Gustafsson

1

$4,000

Joo Sang Yoo

1

$4,000

Mark Choinski

1

$4,000

UFC 316 marks one of the highest payouts of the year, topping recent events.

UFC debutant takes home one of four $50,000 bonuses at UFC 316

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

