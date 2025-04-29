MMA Knockout

UFC's Arman Tsarukyan to compete at Karate event this week

Mathew Riddle

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arman Tsarukyan will return to professional competition this week at Karate Combat.

Tsarukyan was last scheduled to fight at UFC 311 in January but pulled out on extremely short notice due to an injury. Now, Tsarukyan alleges he can't find a fight in the UFC.

While he waits for a fight, Tsarukyan is keen to keep active, this time competing in a Pit Submission match at Karate Combat 54 this Friday, May 2.

His opponent, Makksharip Zaynukov, is a seasoned 16-4 martial artist with two submissions to his name.

Karate Combat 54 plays host to Muhammad Mokaev's return and features a heavyweight title fight between ex-UFC fighter Sam Alvey and legendary kickboxer Tyrone Spong.

