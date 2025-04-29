UFC coach pours cold water on Islam Makhachev GOAT talk
No, Islam Makhachev's coach doesn't think he makes for the greatest fighter of all time... yet.
Makhachev set a new UFC lightweight record at UFC 311 when he defended his title for a fourth time, snubbing the previous three-way tie between Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, and BJ Penn, who each held three defenses.
While being the most accomplished lightweight of all time, Makhachev still faces scrutiny for his level of competition. At the very least, his coach believes there are two more fighters he needs to surpass in order to be called the GOAT.
Javier Mendez names two fighters Islam Makhachev must pass to become UFC GOAT
Speaking on his Javier and Mo Show, Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, gave his thoughts on where Makhachev ranks as the UFC's GOAT.
"The reason I don't go with all time is only because of Demetrious [Johnson]," Mendez explained. "I think Demetrious is unbelievable. Jon Jones is another unbelievably well-rounded guy.
"But in the lightweight division, I can easily say Islam is [the best] hands down. . . . But, so say over everybody, there's two guys that are in contention for that title and that is Jon Jones [and] Demetrious [Johnson].
"[...] If [Makhachev] continues going, he could very well end up becoming the GOAT."
Makhachev is currently deliberating over another title defense against former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. 'La Leyenda' alleges the UFC promised a title shot, and if Makhachev doesn't move up to welterweight after UFC 315, it's looking like Topuria-Makhachev is a done deal.
