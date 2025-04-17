UFC’s Arman Tsarukyan says no one wants to fight since title shot fell through
Arman Tsarukyan's UFC 311 blunder is costing him the big fights.
Islam Makhachev's record fourth lightweight title defense came against short-notice replacement Renato Moicano at UFC 311. This was due to Tsarukyan pulling out with a back injury 24 hours before the event.
The 28-year-old contender had worked hard for his shot at the top, pieceing together a four-fight winning streak - ten if you count his controversial decision loss to Mateusz Gamrot. Now on the shelf, Tsarukyan believes he doesn't hold the leverage to get the fights he wants.
Arman Tsarukyan believes best route to title is if Islam Makhachev vacates throne
Speaking on the JAXXON Podcast, Tsarukyan believes other lightweight contenders are avoiding him because he's a dangerous fight with no big reward.
"Right now it's a dangerous fight," Tsarukyan remarked. "And I don't have a title. Everybody wants to fight for the title. When the title fight is booked, I'm gonna get the fight. [Whether I get the title fight] depends on if Islam moves to 170, they gotta give me the interim title with somebody."
UFC lightweight is a mess but Arman Tsarukyan has options
The top echelons of UFC lightweight are logjammed with fighters vying for the title without establishing No. 1-contender status. Ilia Topuria vacated his title on UFC's promise of a title fight, which throws a wrench in the gear of the current top five.
Tsarukyan lost favor with the UFC for his withdrawal, but he still has options in order to regain contention. One such name is Paddy Pimblett, who called out the lightweight top five after defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 314.
Other names, like Dan Hooker and Max Holloway also stand out as viable options, if they aren't reserved for fan-pleasing matchups.
