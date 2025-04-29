UFC Des Moines: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo preview & best fights
'The Sandman' takes on the 'God of War' this weekend in the main event of UFC Des Moines.
The Iowa-based Fight Night plays host to some very promising fights, including the return of Bo Nickal, who last fought at UFC 309 last year. Welcoming him back is former ONE Championship double-champion Reinier De Ridder, who has won two in a row inside the Octagon.
There are many familiar favorites on the undercard...
UFC Des Moines
Main event: Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo is about as high-level as UFC bantamweight gets. Sandhagen is one of the most underrated talents in the UFC, and would be competing for a title right now if not for major setbacks against elite opposition like Umar Nurmagomedov.
Figueiredo is a former flyweight champion, he packs a punch and has lethal submission attacks.
This should be a fight of bull and matador as Sandhagen darts around the Octagon while Figueiredo looks for his patented right cross.
Co-main event: Reinier De Ridder vs. Bo Nickal
It's Bo Nickal's time to shine! The undefeated prospect won a tepid decision against Paul Craig last time out, and fans weren't happy. He gets another submission specialist in Reinier De Ridder, and 'The Dutch Knight' isn't afraid to hunt a finish.
This will be the perfect litmus test for Nickal, as De Ridder is about even on the feet, but with some exceptional grappling skills - he also weighs as much as a heavyweight on fight night.
Who's undefeated?
Two undefeated fighters compete at UFC Des Moines: The aforementioned Nickal, and 17-0 Daniel Marcos.
Marcos comes with an asterisk, with several contentious decision victories in the cage. He doesn't get an easy outing as he fights Montel Jackson, who knocked out Da'Mon Blackshear in 18 seconds in his last fight.
UFC Des Moines full undercard
UFC Des Moines has 12 fights scheduled (subject to change)
- Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo; Bantam
- Reinier De Ridder vs. Bo Nickal; Middle
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez; Welter
- Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos; Bantam
- Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey; Bantam
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones; Light
- Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate; Bantam
- Azamat Bekoev vs. Ryan Loder; Middle
- Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson; Straw
- Gaston Bolanos vs. Quang Le; Bantam
- Don'Tale Mayes vs. Thomas Petersen; Heavy
- Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrovic; Fly
