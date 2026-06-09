UFC Belgrade Adds Another Huge Fight Featuring Debuting Knockout Machine

The first-ever UFC card in Serbia has reportedly added a fan-friendly matchup that will see an undefeated fighter make his promotional debut.

Scheduled to take place at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on August 1, UFC Belgrade is headlined by Serbian finisher and #14-ranked UFC welterweight contender Uros Medic vs. #15-ranked Daniel Rodriguez.

The event has been steadily filling out with more fights during recent weeks and is already loaded with European talent and a number of notable UFC debuts. According to Ag Fight, UFC Belgrade will also see Welshman Oban Elliott return to take on undefeated UFC newcomer Michael Oliveira in a welterweight clash.

Oban Elliott Looks to Snap Two-Fight Losing Streak at UFC Belgrade

A former Cage Warriors star, Elliott earned a UFC contract in 2023 when he took a unanimous decision over Kaik Brito on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Oban Elliott (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Bassil Hafez (red gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“The Welsh Gangster” got his UFC career off to a strong start with three-straight victories, including a third-round finish of Bassil Haffez that earned him a “Performance of the Night” bonus at UFC 309. That result brought his overall win streak up to eight fights dating back to 2022 before he suffered a sizable upset at the hands of Seok Hyeon Ko in June of last year.

Oban Elliott moves in with a hit against Val Woodburn during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Elliott returned to action at UFC 325 in January but was submitted by Jonathan Micallef in the second round, which marked the first time in his 16-fighter pro career that he’s lost back-to-back bouts.

Michael Oliveira Has 8 Knockouts Out of 9 Professional Fights

The Welshman will look to avoid dropping three-straight fights at UFC Belgrade when he meets the debuting Oliveira, who is a perfect 9-0 in his professional MMA career.

The 28-year-old has only seen the judges’ scorecards once and has secured his other eight victories via knockout, with six of those coming inside the first round in consecutive fights after he turned pro in 2022. Like Elliott, Oliveira also earned a UFC contract through DWCS, where he knocked out Victor Valenzuela in the second round last October.

THAT'S HOW IT'S DONE 👊



Michael Oliveira made a statement tonight on #DWCS! pic.twitter.com/PAGoS9VxHS — UFC (@ufc) October 15, 2025

The Brazilian joins fellow 2025 DWCS contract winner Mark Vologdin, Nina Milošević, Vlasto Čepo, and Jovan Leka as fighters scheduled to make their promotional debuts at UFC Belgrade. With the addition of Oliveira vs. Elliott, the card currently features a total of 11 fights.

UFC Belgrade Fight Card

Main Event: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Co-Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ante Delija vs. Johnny Walker

Jovan Leka vs. Max Gimenis

Vlasto Čepo vs. Gilbert Urbina

Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin

Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev

Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Muzukja

Mark Vologdin vs. Josias Musasa

Nina Milošević vs. Haily Cowan

Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott