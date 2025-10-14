MMA Knockout

Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 10 free live stream results & highlights

Don't miss any of the action from the final DWCS card of 2025.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The 2025 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series officially wraps up tonight (October 14) as 12 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and punch their ticket to the UFC on Week 10.

Week 9 of DWCS kicked off with an incredible 15-second knockout from Luke Fernandez before Luis Dias and Imanol Rodriguez followed that up with stoppage-wins of their own. The night closed out with a pair of decisions and saw Mark Vologdin become one of the rare fighters to earn a contract even with a loss, and heading into Week 10 a total of 40 UFC contracts have now been handed out this season.

Fans will be treated to an extra fight on Week 10 with six total bouts scheduled rather than the usual five, and the evening will see fighters in every male UFC division other than flyweight and lightweight try to impress Dana White and earn themselves UFC contracts.

Top Prospects Fight For UFC Contracts On DWCS Week 10

The opening bout for Week 10 will see Wez Schultz return for his second DWCS appearance to take on undefeated middleweight Mario Mingaj, who has won his last three fights via triangle choke.

READ MORE: Bonus-winning machine returns as UFC 323 reportedly adds another banger fight

Mario Mingaj vs. Wes Schultz.
Mario Mingaj vs. Wes Schultz. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Things will move to the heavyweight division next for a matchup between Octagon League Champion Azamat Nuftillaev and Jovan Leka. LFA standout Michael Oliveira will also put his undefeated record on the line when he meets Chile’s Victor Valenzuela, who won the interim Fury FC welterweight belt with a first-round knockout in his last outing.

Michael Oliveira vs. Victor Valenzuela.
Michael Oliveira vs. Victor Valenzuela. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

Beatdown Promotions and HEX Fight Series Featherweight Champion Marwan Rahiki will face Congolese finisher Ananias Mulumba before LUX Fight League Bantamweight Champion takes on former ONE Championship title challenger Kwon Won Il in the card’s penultimate fight.

Marwan Rahiki vs. Ananias Mulumba.
Marwan Rahiki vs. Ananias Mulumba. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

READ MORE: UFC Hall of Famer thanks fans after emotional MMA retirement sendoff at UFC Rio

The final matchup of this year’s DWCS slate features two undefeated light heavyweight prospects, with American Freddy Vidal set for his second opportunity of the season against Brazil’s Levi Rodrigues after Vidal previously missed weight ahead of a win over Felipe Franco on Week 5.

Freddy Vidal vs. Levi Rodrigues.
Freddy Vidal vs. Levi Rodrigues. / (Ken Hathaway/MMA Junkie)

All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 10 successfully made weight for their respective bouts. The action is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the entire card live on ESPN+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2025: Week 10 (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Featured Bout: Freddy Vidal vs. Levi Rodrigues

• Juan Diaz vs. Kwon Won Il

• Marwan Rahiki vs. Ananias Mulumba

• Michael Oliveira vs. Victor Valenzuela

• Azamat Nuftillaev vs. Jovan Leka

• Mario Mingaj vs. Wes Schultz

More MMA Knockout News

Brazilian soccer legend asks for photo with UFC star Charles Oliveira after UFC Rio

Ex-UFC star Dustin Poirier shares heartbreaking admission about MMA retirement

Merab Dvalishvili drops warning to ex-UFC flyweight champ for UFC title fight

UFC Rio crowd goes wild as heavyweight fighter scores violent faceplant KO

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News