UFC Newcomer Set to Make History After Signing for Debut Fight at UFC Belgrade

One of the newest additions to the UFC roster is set to make history at UFC Belgrade as the promotion’s first fighter from Montenegro.

The UFC has had a fairly busy international schedule this year with return events at a number of previously-visited locations, and on August 1 the Octagon will touch down in Belgrade, Serbia for the very first time.

Headlined by a welterweight contest between Serbian finisher Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez, UFC Serbia will also feature a matchup between promotional debutants Miloš Janičić and Noah Gugnon.

Miloš Janičić Set to Make UFC History in Belgrade

First reported by MMA Klinika, the lightweight matchup will see Janičić make history as the first Montenegrin fighter to compete in the UFC.

Boasting a 19-3 record, Janičić debuted in 2015 and went 1-2 to start his career before putting together an impressive 10-fight win streak. That run ended in 2019 when he dropped a decision in a one-off outing for KSW, but since then he’s stopped eight-straight opponents in MMA.

“Cobra” finished UFC veteran Alex Oliveira in less than two minutes in his most recent MMA bout last December. He’s also gone 3-0 with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing dating back to last June, and he only needed 44 seconds to stop Taylor Burley at DBX 6 in April.

Noah Gugnon Has Only Seen One Third Round in His MMA Career

Janičić’s historic debut comes against another UFC newcomer in France’s Gugnon, who will carry a five-fight finishing streak into their meeting at UFC Belgrade.

Like Janičić, Gungon is also a prolific finisher and has only gone the distance once out of his 11 professional MMA fights. That split decision loss to Samvel Vardanyan in 2024 marks the Frenchman’s last loss, and other than that he’s never even seen a fight go past the second round.

The lightweight matchup between Janičić and Gungon looks like it’s sure to produce some fireworks at UFC Belgrade, and the card now boasts 13 scheduled fights with a little over a month to go until the event.

UFC Serbia Fight Card

Main Event: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Co-Main Event: Marcin Tybura vs. Aleskandar Rakic

Ante Deljia vs. Johnny Walker

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov

Jovan Leka vs. Max Gimenis

Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina

Duško Todorović vs. Robert Valentin

Ľudovít Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev

Bogdan Grad vs. Dennis Buzukja

Mark Vologdin vs. Josias Musasa

Nina Milošević vs. Hailey Cowan

Michael Oliveira vs. Oban Elliott

Miloš Janičić vs. Noah Gugnon