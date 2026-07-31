UFC Belgrade: Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Belgrade goes down tomorrow (August 1) at Belgrade Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Uros Medic (-395) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+310)

Jan Błachowicz (+260) vs. Navajo Stirling (-325)

Marcin Tybura (+285) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (-360)

Duško Todorović (+130) vs. Robert Valentin (-155)

Vlasto Čepo (-355) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+280)

Miloš Janičić (+100) vs. Noah Gugnon (-120)

Ľudovít Klein (-270) vs. Tofiq Musayev (+220)

Michael Oliveira (-360) vs. Oban Elliott (+285)

Mark Vologdin (+160) vs. Borislav Nikolić (-192)

Bogdan Grad (-192) vs. Dennis Buzukja (+160)

Mateusz Rębecki (-700) vs. Kyle Prepolec (+500)

Nina Milošević (-500) vs. Hailey Cowan (+380)

Jovan Leka (-258) vs. Alexander Poppeck (+210)

Marina Spasić (+260) vs. Stephanie Luciano (-325)

UFC Belgrade Moneyline Bets

Noah Gugnon to Defeat Miloš Janičić (-120)

There are nine fighters making their promotional debuts at UFC Belgrade, and this is one of two matchups that will be contested between newcomers to the promotion.

Janičić will make history once he enters the cage as the first fighter from Montenegro to compete in the UFC, but I think he’s going to have to wait until at least his next outing to try and become the first Montenegrin to pick up a UFC victory.

Robert Valentin to Defeat Duško Todorović (-155)

Valentin’s UFC career got off to a difficult start, but he finally got back into the win column in his last outing when he submitted Julien Leblanc.

Robert Valentin (blue gloves) celebrates after the fight against Julien Leblanc (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todorović could absolutely make Valentin pay if he gets careless, but I think “Robzilla” will be able to brings things to the mat in order to either grind out a decision or find an opportunity to end things via submission.

Marcin Tybura to Defeat Aleksandar Rakić (+285)

This one is obviously a bit more of a longshot, but I’m surprised to see Rakić so heavily-favored against an experienced heavyweight like Tybura.

Marcin Tybura (red gloves) fights Tyrell Fortune (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Tybur” is admittedly on a two-fight skid, but Rakić comes into this matchup after losing four-straight bouts himself and is moving up to heavyweight for the very first time.

UFC Belgrade Prop Bets

Stephanie Luciano to Defeat Marina Spasić via Decision (-120)

Spasić will be the first fighter to make her debut on this card when she and Luciano kick off the action at UFC Belgrade.

Stephanie Luciano (red gloves) fights Ravena Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Maki Beki” has only suffered one loss in her MMA career but hasn’t been facing an especially high level of competition, and I think that Luciano will exploit a clear grappling advantage to pick up a decision victory.

Mateusz Rębecki to Defeat Kyle Prepolec by KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (-150)

Rębecki comes into UFC Belgrade on a three-fight skid, but he also secured three-straight “Fight of the Night” bonuses prior to his most recent loss against Grant Dawson.

Grant Dawson (red gloves) fights Mateusz Rebecki (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 33-year-old is in need of a big win to make sure he keeps his place on the UFC roster, and Prepolec has already been stopped in both of his outings since rejoining the UFC.

Mark Vologdin vs. Borislav Nikolić – Fight Goes the Distance (-120)

This should be one of the must-watch fights at UFC Belgrade, and it would be no surprise to see these two men take home “Fight of the Night” honors once the event concludes.

John Castaneda (red gloves) fights Mark Vologdin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both men could end things inside the distance but are also incredibly durable, so I think the judges’ scorecards will be needed to decide what may end up being a bantamweight slugfest.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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