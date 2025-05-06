Fighter returns after five-year absence to save UFC 315 main card fight
A Canadian fighter is set for a massive opportunity when he returns to the UFC on short notice to fight on the main card of UFC 315.
The world’s leading MMA promotion returns to the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada this Saturday for UFC 315. The event is topped by a welterweight title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, and it also features Valentina Shevchenko defending her women’s flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event.
The night’s main card took a major hit last week when it was confirmed that Joel Alvarez was out of his main card lightweight clash with Benoit Saint-Denis, but just a few days out from the event it looks like Saint-Denis has a new opponent.
READ MORE: UFC parts ways with 15-year veteran
Kyle Prepolec Returns To Face Benoit-Saint Denis At UFC 315
First reported by Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter, Ontario-native Kyle Prepolec is set to return at UFC 315 and meet Saint Denis more than five years after his first run in the Octagon.
“Killshot” put together a 14-5 pro record before first joining the UFC in 2019, but back-to-back decision losses to Nordine Taleb and Austin Hubbard unfortunately brought a swift end to the Canadian’s time with the promotion.
Prepolec didn’t fight for nearly two years before he returned to claim the inaugural Samourai MMA lightweight belt in 2021. After losing a decision to fellow UFC veteran Shane Campbell in his next fight, the 35-year-old has put together an impressive three-fight run of first-round finishes to once again attract the attention of the UFC.
READ MORE: UFC 316 reportedly adds fan-friendly fight between savage finishers
Saint-Denis Looks To Rebound In Montreal
The Canadian will jump straight into the deep end of the lightweight division at UFC 315, as Saint-Denis is currently the promotion’s #13-ranked lightweight contender thanks to an incredible five-fight streak of finishes that preceded his current two-fight skid against Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano.
The two lightweights are set to kick off the main card action when UFC 315 goes down at the Bell Centre on Saturday, and the other two non-title bouts on the night's PPV feature former titleholders Alexa Grasso and Jose Aldo taking on Natalia Silva and Aiemann Zahabi.
READ MORE: Petr Yan calls out old rival for UFC title eliminator
More MMA Knockout News
- Reinier de Ridder shatters Bo Nickal's undefeated record in UFC Des Moines upset
- UFC veteran ties embarrassing record after 4-year hiatus
- Ex-UFC champ Miesha Tate loses comeback fight at 38 years old
- 15-fight UFC mainstay retires after gutting back-to-back losses
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.