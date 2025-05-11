UFC prelim fighter hospitalized after skull-denting elbow
UFC 315 kicks off with a devastating knockout.
Following back-to-back crowd pleasing fights on the early prelims, French-Canadian fighter Marc-Andre Barriault delivered a particularly nasty finish.
'Powerbar' took on Bruno Silva, a savage Brazilian finisher looking to rebound from a four-fight losing streak. The result couldn't have been more bittersweet...
UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena free live stream results & highlights
Bruno Silva leaves on stretcher after suffering skull-denting elbow knockout at UFC 315
Following some tit-for-tat action in the opening round, Barriault backed Silva to the fence. He unleashed a barrage of short elbows with concussive effect.
Silva didn't take them well, and in an almost delayed fashion he crumpled to the mat, eating follow-up shots on the way before the fight was called off.
Silva lay unconscious face-first for minutes while the roar of the crowd slowed to a low rumble. Eventually he regained consciousness and rolled to his back before being stretchered out of the Octagon.
A slow motion replay revealed that Barriault's finishing blow had left a dent in Silva's head.
UFC rolled on the next fight, a light heavyweight contest between Navajo Stirling and Ivan Erslan. During which, they provided a medical update for Silva.
'Blindado,' while alert and mobile, complained about pain in his neck, and was taken to the hospital for various scans.
This is still a developing story, MMA Knockout will be here to provide updates on Silva's condition throughout the night.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC books former champ against surging newcomer
- UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Maddalena free live stream today
- UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fighter face-offs free live stream
- UFC 315 receives major update as main card fight 'renegotiated'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.