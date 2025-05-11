MMA Knockout

UFC prelim fighter hospitalized after skull-denting elbow

UFC 315 kicks off with a devastating knockout.

Following back-to-back crowd pleasing fights on the early prelims, French-Canadian fighter Marc-Andre Barriault delivered a particularly nasty finish.

'Powerbar' took on Bruno Silva, a savage Brazilian finisher looking to rebound from a four-fight losing streak. The result couldn't have been more bittersweet...

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena free live stream results & highlights

Marc-Andre Barriault pummels Bruno Silva at UFC 31
Bruno Silva leaves on stretcher after suffering skull-denting elbow knockout at UFC 315

Following some tit-for-tat action in the opening round, Barriault backed Silva to the fence. He unleashed a barrage of short elbows with concussive effect.

Silva didn't take them well, and in an almost delayed fashion he crumpled to the mat, eating follow-up shots on the way before the fight was called off.

Silva lay unconscious face-first for minutes while the roar of the crowd slowed to a low rumble. Eventually he regained consciousness and rolled to his back before being stretchered out of the Octagon.

A slow motion replay revealed that Barriault's finishing blow had left a dent in Silva's head.

UFC rolled on the next fight, a light heavyweight contest between Navajo Stirling and Ivan Erslan. During which, they provided a medical update for Silva.

'Blindado,' while alert and mobile, complained about pain in his neck, and was taken to the hospital for various scans.

This is still a developing story, MMA Knockout will be here to provide updates on Silva's condition throughout the night.

