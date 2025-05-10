MMA Knockout

UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Maddalena free live stream today

The time has come for Belal Muhammad's first welterweight title defense. 'Remember The Name' has been inactive with injuries since claiming the title in July 2024, but is keen to make a statement.

Muhammad wants to be 'Alex Pereira Jr.' in his title reign, aspiring to be as active as 'Poatan,' and ironically, as one of his championship predecessors-turned-bitter rival, Kamaru Usman. Standing in his way is Aussie boxer-freestyler Jack Della Maddalena.

Maddalena hasn't tasted defeat since his first two professional fights, and now brings a 17-fight winning streak into his first UFC title opportunity. He'll have the age advantage and presumably the better striking. The coveted Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev matchup also hangs in the balance with this result.

UFC 315 Guide: underrated bangers, rising stars, and a crucial main event

UFC 315: Final predictions for every main card fight

UFC 315's full card is as follows (subject to change):

Main Card (Start time 10 p.m. ET)

  • Main Event: (c) Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight
  • Co-Main Event: (c) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot, flyweight
  • Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi, featherweight
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva, flyweight
  • Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec, lightweight

Preliminary Card (Start time 6:30 p.m ET)

  • Featured Prelim: Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke, welterweight
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius, flyweight
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba, light heavyweight
  • Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan, light heavyweight
  • Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
  • Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee, featherweight
  • Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan, bantamweight

UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena full card, betting odds, how to watch

UFC 315 free stream

Fight fans can follow UFC 315 using a free live watch-along stream, courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel. It features Hall of Famer Jens Pulver, lightweight prospect Chase Hooper, and professional grappler Adele Fornarino.

