UFC books former champ against surging newcomer
UFC Abu Dhabi gets a familiar name in its main event.
The July 26 event has flown under the radar as Max Holloway was booked for a trilogy with Dustin Poirier, and events in Atlanta and Azerbaijan received their headliners.
While fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the UFC 317 International Fight Week headliner, the UFC has announced a huge fight for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Reinier de Ridder gets shot at top-five middleweight against Robert Whittaker
On Saturday, UFC officially announced that former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will be returning in a five-round main event against Reinier De Ridder on July 26. It will take place at the Etihad Arena, in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
'RDR' vs. Whittaker was rumored to be in the works just days after UFC Des Moines.
'RDR' burst onto the scene in November 2024 and has already racked up three incredible wins, knocking out Bo Nickal in a breakthrough performance at UFC Des Moines. A former ONE Championship double-champion, de Ridder will look to add to his MMA accolades very soon.
Whittaker hasn't fought since being submitted by Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308, where 'Borz' flattened his teeth with a nasty face crank.
After Israel Adesanya was knocked out at UFC Dubai earlier this year, it's entirely possible we see a complete shift in the middleweight elite come July.
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder
The July 26 Fight Night, which will be an early start for US fans at 12 pm ET, only has two announced fights so far (10/05/2025):
- #3 Robert Whittaker vs. #13 Reinier De Ridder; middleweight contest
- #8 Asu Almabayev vs. #13 Ramazan Temirov; flyweight contest
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena free live stream results & highlights
- UFC 315 Muhammad vs. Maddalena free live stream today
- UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fighter face-offs free live stream
- UFC 315 receives major update as main card fight 'renegotiated'
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.