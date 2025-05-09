UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fighter face-offs free live stream
With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face-offs are set to go down tonight in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
The event is headlined by a welterweight title fight between defending champion Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, who has won all seven of his fights in the UFC since making his promotional debut in 2022.
The co-main event is another UFC title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot, with Shevchenko looking to kick off her second reign with the women’s flyweight belt following her trilogy with Alexa Grasso.
UFC 315 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Face-Offs Live Stream
Former titleholder Grasso will also be in action on the UFC 315 main card when she meets surging contender Natália Silva, and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo looks to rebound from his loss to Mario Bautista with a matchup against Aiemann Zahabi.
Benoit Saint-Denis and Kyle Prepolec kick off the PPV action following the featured prelim bout between Mike Malott and Charles Radtke, and the rest of the prelims include plenty of Canadian fighters and pivotal matchups such as Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius.
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face-offs for UFC 315 are set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena.
