UFC 315 receives major update as main card fight 'renegotiated'
UFC 315 has received a main card update just a day out from broadcast.
The Montreal-based PPV features two title fights: Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight belt against Jack Della Maddalena, and Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot.
The event has previously been hit with cancellations like Joel Alvarez pulling out against Benoit Saint-Denis, but in a new update, one of the core fights on the main card has been 'renegotiated.'
Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi shifts weight class
Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi will now be fought at 145 lbs. The bout was originally scheduled as a bantamweight contest, and is now a featherweight fight.
The news comes during the official UFC 315 weigh-ins, during which the UFC notified fans without explanation that Aldo-Zahabi is now a featherweight fight.
UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena free weigh-in show live stream & full results
Speaking to Sportsnet, Zahabi revealed that Aldo couldn't make the cut, so the fight was readjusted.
"Firas [Zahabi] was receiving the texts and the calls to stop cutting," He explained. "José can’t make weight, he’s 145 . . . the commission in Montreal won’t allow a five-pound weight difference.
"There’s no 20 percent [fine], we have to do a featherweight fight. . . . We renegotiated with Sean Shelby, they gave me an offer that I accepted, and the fight’s on.”
UFC 315: Final predictions for every main card fight
Aldo vs. Zahabi will continue as scheduled on the UFC 315 main card, but it could skew the odds in favor of Zahabi if Aldo has had a rough weight cut.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena full preliminary card picks & predictions
- Bo Nickal sends nasty message to UFC haters
- Daniel Cormier calls out 'liar' Alex Pereira for deleted UFC retirement threat
- UFC 317 reportedly books wild middleweight scrap for International Fight Week
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.