UFC legend shares scathing assessment of Joe Rogan's fighting experience
UFC legend Ronda Rousey delivered a harsh assessment of Joe Rogan’s combat sports expertise when the subject came up during a recent podcast appearance.
Likely the most prominent non-fighter associated with the UFC outside of the promotion’s CEO Dana White, Rogan made his first appearance on a UFC broadcast at UFC 12 before he later moved into a cageside role as a color commentator.
The comedian and podcaster has dialed his commentary work back significantly in recent years, as Rogan is now only on the call for major UFC pay-per-view events that take place within the United States.
Ronda Rousey Dismisses Joe Rogan's Fighting Experience
Speaking with Rogan’s friend and fellow comedian Bert Kreischer on episode 700 of the Bertcast, Rousey unexpectedly deliver a harsh critique of the longtime UFC commentator when Kreischer brought his name up.
READ MORE: UFC star suffered devastating injury during viral UFC 321 knockout
“He wouldn’t know,” Rousey said regarding Rogan’s ability to assess her fighting skills. “He’s not an expert, he’s a fan with an audience…He never fought, [taekwondo] is not fighting.”
Before transitioning to a career in standup comedy, Rogan found success in taekwondo and won the US Open Championship as a 19-year-old. While he’s never competed in MMA, Rogan also trains Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and holds a black belt under the tutelage of ADCC Hall of Famer Jean Jacques Machado.
"Rowdy" Moved On To Professional Wrestling After UFC Career
A pivotal figure in the history of women’s MMA and one of the biggest stars to ever compete in the UFC, Rousey transitioned to MMA in 2011 after a successful judo career that saw her claim a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing.
“Rowdy” went 4-0 during her first year as a professional fighter, submitting all of her opponents via armbar in under a minute. She also submitted Miesha Tate in the first round to win the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight belt in 2012 before snatching a 54-second armbar against Sarah Kaufman to defend the title later that year.
READ MORE: Jon Jones brutally trolls UFC star Tom Aspinall during DBX 4 weigh-ins
Rousey became the UFC’s inaugural women’s bantamweight champion (and first female champion in UFC history) when the promotion absorbed Strikeforce's roster. The former Olympian successfully defended her title six times (all via finish) and established herself as a major PPV star before being knocked out by Holly Holm at UFC 193.
The 38-year-old took more than a year off before she returned to the Octagon and was stopped by Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds at UFC 207. Rousey later transitioned to a successful career in professional wrestling before announcing her retirement from that profession last month, and she was also inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
More MMA Knockout News
• Upcoming UFC Fight Night gets new matchup after this Saturday's card loses bout
• Tom Aspinall shares raw look at aftermath of fight-ending UFC 321 eye poke
• UFC Vegas 110: Garcia vs. Onama full card, odds, start time, how to watch
• Former UFC star rips “casual MMA fans” for criticizing Tom Aspinall after UFC 321
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.